Chicken salad in Vinton
Vinton restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frank's Pizza & Italian Subs
1219 E washington ave, Vinton
|Chicken Salad Sub
|$8.50
|Frank's Chicken Strip Salad
|$8.50
|Cup Chicken Salad
|$3.50
More about Macado's - Vinton
Macado's - Vinton
800 E Washington Ave, Vinton
|Chicken Salad
|$10.25
All white meat chicken salad on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes and toasted cashews.
More about Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Vinton
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Vinton
126 E Lee Ave, Vinton
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Balsamic-marinated grilled chicken breast served over a bed of mixed greens with cucumber, tomatoes and red onions
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.95
Chicken salad served with lettuce on a croissant