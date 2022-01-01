Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Vinton

Go
Vinton restaurants
Toast

Vinton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Macado's image

 

Macado's - Vinton

800 E Washington Ave, Vinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tenders Sandwich
More about Macado's - Vinton
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro image

 

Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Vinton

126 E Lee Ave, Vinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.95
Chicken salad served with lettuce on a croissant
More about Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Vinton

Browse other tasty dishes in Vinton

Cinnamon Rolls

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Reuben

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Cake

Map

More near Vinton to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Forest

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (635 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston