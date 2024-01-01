Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Vinton

Vinton restaurants that serve chimichangas

Pancho Mexican Restaurant - 682 Brandon Ave SW

682 Brandon Ave SW, Roanoke

Chimichangas$14.99
your choice of meat, two flour tortillas, fried or soft. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and queso dip. served with a side of rice and beans
Pancho Vinton

1922 East Washington Avenue, Vinton

Chimichangas$14.99
your choice of meat, two flour tortillas, fried or soft. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and queso dip. served with a side of rice and beans
Lunch Chimichanga$11.98
Flour tortilla soft or fried filled with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole , tomato and queso dip. served with rice and beans
