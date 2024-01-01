Chimichangas in Vinton
Vinton restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Pancho Mexican Restaurant - 682 Brandon Ave SW
Pancho Mexican Restaurant - 682 Brandon Ave SW
682 Brandon Ave SW, Roanoke
|Chimichangas
|$14.99
your choice of meat, two flour tortillas, fried or soft. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and queso dip. served with a side of rice and beans
More about Pancho Vinton
Pancho Vinton
1922 East Washington Avenue, Vinton
|Chimichangas
|$14.99
your choice of meat, two flour tortillas, fried or soft. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and queso dip. served with a side of rice and beans
|Lunch Chimichanga
|$11.98
Flour tortilla soft or fried filled with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole , tomato and queso dip. served with rice and beans