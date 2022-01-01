Grilled chicken in Vinton
Vinton restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Macado's - Vinton
Macado's - Vinton
800 E Washington Ave, Vinton
|Grilled Chicken Ranch Tacos
|$9.65
Grilled chicken in soft flour tortillas, romaine lettuce, asian cabbage, with pico de gallo and ranch dressing.
More about Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Vinton
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Vinton
126 E Lee Ave, Vinton
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Balsamic-marinated grilled chicken breast served over a bed of mixed greens with cucumber, tomatoes and red onions
|Grilled Chicken Baguette
|$7.95
Balsamic-marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and pesto served on a baguette