Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp quesadillas in Vinton

Go
Vinton restaurants
Toast

Vinton restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

Banner pic

 

Pancho Mexican Restaurant - 682 Brandon Ave SW

682 Brandon Ave SW, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla Appetizer$8.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese and shrimp
More about Pancho Mexican Restaurant - 682 Brandon Ave SW
Consumer pic

 

Pancho Vinton

1922 East Washington Avenue, Vinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla Appetizer$8.99
Grilled flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese and shrimp
Shrimp Quesadilla Dinner$15.99
One large flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with shrimp, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, lettuce and guacamole dip.
More about Pancho Vinton

Browse other tasty dishes in Vinton

Garlic Bread

Chicken Salad

Enchiladas

Al Pastor Tacos

Steak Quesadillas

French Fries

Flan

Lasagna

Map

More near Vinton to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Forest

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Moneta

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (951 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (399 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston