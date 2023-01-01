Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Vinton

Vinton restaurants
Vinton restaurants that serve taco salad

Pancho Vinton

1922 East Washington Avenue, Vinton

TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$11.99
A crispy flour tortilla filled with ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.
More about Pancho Vinton
Farmburguesa - Vinton

303 S Pollard St, Vinton

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BOWL 🐄Taco Salad$0.00
More about Farmburguesa - Vinton

