Waffles in Vinton

Vinton restaurants
Toast

Vinton restaurants that serve waffles

Farmburguesa - Vinton

303 S Pollard St, Vinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffle Fries$3.99
Waffle Fries (8oz)$3.99
More about Farmburguesa - Vinton
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro image

 

Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Vinton

126 E Lee Ave, Vinton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgian Waffle$9.00
Large belgian waffle topped with seasonal fresh fruit, powdered sugar and whipped cream
Belgian Waffle Combo$14.00
Large belgian waffle topped with seasonal fresh fruit, powdered sugar and whipped cream, served with two eggs your way and two bacon slices
Chicken Curry and Waffles$13.95
More about Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Vinton

