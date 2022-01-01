Waffles in Vinton
Vinton restaurants that serve waffles
More about Farmburguesa - Vinton
Farmburguesa - Vinton
303 S Pollard St, Vinton
|Waffle Fries
|$3.99
|Waffle Fries (8oz)
|$3.99
More about Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Vinton
Our Daily Bread Bakery & Bistro - Vinton
126 E Lee Ave, Vinton
|Belgian Waffle
|$9.00
Large belgian waffle topped with seasonal fresh fruit, powdered sugar and whipped cream
|Belgian Waffle Combo
|$14.00
Large belgian waffle topped with seasonal fresh fruit, powdered sugar and whipped cream, served with two eggs your way and two bacon slices
|Chicken Curry and Waffles
|$13.95