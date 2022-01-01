Violet
Violet, voted Best New Restaurant 2019, by Seattle Magazine, is the newest concept by executive chef William Belickis. Violet offers a unique American Omakase dining experience influenced by French, Italian, and Spanish cuisine.
Chef William Belickis emphasize a strong dedication to seasonal and local ingredients grown in our own rooftop farm and sourced from trusted farms/purveyors, as well as the finest ingredients the world has to offer.
Our menu is seasonal based on Chef's choice of the freshest ingredients available to create artistic flavors. Put trust in Chef William Belickis's hands and experience the American Omakase, a personalized 5-course seasonal tasting menu. Wine pairing is available and our knowledgeable staff can help you customize your dining experience.
1734 12th Ave E • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1734 12th Ave E
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
