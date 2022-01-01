Go
Toast

VIP Wings Deli and Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

5015 Old National Highway, Suite F

No reviews yet

Popular Items

6 Piece Combo$11.99
50 Piece$49.99
50 Piece Fried Wings ONLY. No Sides. Choose Up to 4 Flavors.
10 Piece$10.99
10 Piece Fried Wings ONLY. No Sides. Choose Up to 2 Flavors.
Shrimp Plate Combo$19.99
10 Pieces of Fried Shrimp. With French Fries. Choose Up to 2 Flavors and a Drink.
Lamb Gyro Combo$14.99
Grilled Lamb Gyro, With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Tzatziki Sauce. Side of Fries and Drink.
10 Piece Combo$14.99
10 Piece Fried Wings. Choose 1 Side. Choose Up to 2 Wing Flavors.
15 Piece$15.99
15 Piece Fried Wings ONLY. No Sides. Choose Up to 2 Flavors.
6 Piece$6.99
6 Piece Fried Wings ONLY. No Sides. Choose Up to 2 Flavors.
Jamaican Soda$2.39
Brown Stew Chicken$16.99
Brown Stew Chicken with Rice and Peas, Cabbage and Plantains.
See full menu

Location

5015 Old National Highway, Suite F

Atlanta GA

Sunday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Get Fruity Cafe

No reviews yet

We Make Healthy Taste Good! 🍑
FRESH Smoothies, Salads, Wraps and Patties
College Park | Old National | Catering
Order Online or on UberEats | GrubHub | DoorDash
MyGetFruity.com

Jamerican Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

The Best of Both Worlds!

Chillz bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kelz Kitchen - South

No reviews yet

Coastal Carolina Seafood with southern sides

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston