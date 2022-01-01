Go
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

Award winning Pizza, Pasta, Calzones, Garlic Knots, Salads & Wine Bar. Gluten-free and vegan options. Featured on the Food Network in Travel Channel

PIZZA

10025 West San Juan Way • $$

Avg 4 (769 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana w/spaghetti$18.99
Homemade Chicken parm baked with marinara & mozzarella. Served with a side of spaghetti. All dinners include 1/2 order of knots. GF available on GF Menu
14" Large Pizza$15.49
Default on all pizzas is red sauce and mozzarella. Chicken, spinach and sundried tomatoes are under the cheese to prevent burning. *** Take & Bake *** Under Whole Toppings
8" Personal Pizza$7.99
Whole Toppings Only No Half/Half. Half/Half available on 14" and 18" ** Take & Bake *** Under Whole Toppings
Garlic Knots Full$6.99
Full Order (Dozen) Garlic Knots with Marinara A Virgilio's legend, NOT to be missed! Knots are vegan friendly
18" Family Size Pizza$19.49
Default on all pizzas is red sauce and mozzarella. Chicken, spinach and sundried tomatoes are under the cheese to prevent burning.
Homemade Meat Lasagna$18.99
Mama’s classic lasagna made with Beef, Cheese, Ricotta, Eggs, Parsley, Garlic cannot be removed
(not made with any pork). All dinners include 1/2 order of knots. GF available on GF Menu
Fiocchi Dinner$15.99
Pasta purses filled with four Italian cheeses & fresh pear tossed in a butter, garlic toasted almond sauce topped with basil & almonds. All dinners include 1/2 order of knots
Chicken Wings$11.99
Eight baked wings and drumettes topped with your favorite sauce.
Garlic Knots Half$3.75
Half Dozen Garlic Knots with Marinara A Virgilio's legend, NOT to be missed! Knots are vegan friendly
Side House Salad$5.49
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, mozzarella & croutons.
GF with no croutons.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10025 West San Juan Way

Littleton CO

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
