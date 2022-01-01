Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
Award winning Pizza, Pasta, Calzones, Garlic Knots, Salads & Wine Bar. Gluten-free and vegan options. Featured on the Food Network in Travel Channel
PIZZA
10025 West San Juan Way • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
10025 West San Juan Way
Littleton CO
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Q's Pub & Grille
Great food, friendly people, and the best live music in the Littleton area.
Behind the Scenes Tap House
Crafts Creating Connections!
WHO WE ARE?
Behind the Scenes Tap House was born from a love of beer, taverns, community, and the idea of an ages-old family business. Our "behind the scenes" movie theme stems from Goldberg Brothers, Inc. whose name you can find on nearly any legitimate old movie reel as they were the number one reel producer in the United States going back over 150 years! Goldberg Brothers moved into the Centennial Road establishment in 2017 and inspired the theme for the building name as well, "The Reel Factory".
Our self-serve tap system uses iPourIt technology and was integrated to give guests the gratifying feeling of being able to refill their drink, get this... when they get thirsty! No more waiting for someone to grab your glass and get you a refill. The power is in your hands here at Behind the Scenes Tap House!
Sirens Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Homegrown Tap & Dough
Come in and enjoy!