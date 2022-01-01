Go
The Merchant NC and Virgil's Cocktail & Cocina

The building located at 126 S. Salisbury Street houses two concepts under The Local Icon Hospitality Group.
On the second floor, The Merchant is a sleek and modern craft cocktail bar hidden behind a secret door that sits on Salisbury Street. Inside you will find a dark, sexy, and sinister space that provides top notch libations.
Located on the ground floor, Virgil's Cocktails and Cocina is a fun and trendy cocktail bar that includes Authentic Mexican Cuisine. Dj's provide a dope vibe as guests dine and enjoy drinks.

126 S. Salisbury St

Location

126 S. Salisbury St

Raleigh NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
