Virgils Gullah Kitchen & Bar

COMYAH!

3721 Main Street

Popular Items

Sauteed Spinnich$6.00
fresh spinnich sautéed in gullah butta & garlic
Jam Up Wingz (6)$17.00
whole wings seasoned, marinated & fried golden. drizzled wit' gullah gal sauce
Sammen Balls$9.00
sammen croquettes rolled & deep fried. served wit' geecheeboi sauce
Geechee Gumbo (S)$11.00
okra, skrimp, crab & rogerwood sausage in a roux that's thick as gravy
Crab Rice$10.00
rice fried wit’ crab meat & gullah seasonings
Location

3721 Main Street

College Park GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
