Virginia Beach restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • /
  • Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Southern
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Must-try Virginia Beach restaurants

Bay Local Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bay Local Eatery

2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.7 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TACOS$15.99
3 TACOS Served with cheese, bacon, cilantro, arugula, jalapenos, cabbage, cajun aioli and sour cream with flour tortillas. Served with Cilantro Ranch.
HOME FRIES$3.99
NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 4PM
JUST RIGHT$14.99
Shrimp and Grits done our way. Sauteed with onions, andouille sausage, and sweet peppers over cheese grits, topped with crispy applewood smoked bacon and smoky sausage gravy. Served with toast
Baby Izakaya image

 

Baby Izakaya

510 17th Half Street, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SHOYU RAMEN$16.00
Soy Flavored, Chicken & Dashi Broth, Pork Chashu, Marinated Egg, Scallions, Chicken Fat Fried Onions
KUROBUTA CORN DOGS$11.00
Pork Sausage, Peach Togarashi BBQ, Kewpie, Scallions, Pickled Ginger
ONIGIRI (vegan)$6.00
2 Seasoned Rice Balls with Nori
Chix on the Beach - Do Not Use image

SEAFOOD

Chix on the Beach - Do Not Use

701 S Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.1 (1795 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
KID CHEESE BURG$6.00
BROILED CC SANDWICH$15.50
BOWL SHE CRAB$7.00
Fishbones image

 

Fishbones

1211 Atlantic Ave,, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 lb Crab Legs$24.00
Steamed Alaskan Snow Crab Legs
Fried Fish Basket$13.00
Fried fillet of white fish with french fries
Steak/Lobster Special$35.99
Dinner for two:
Two 8 OZ. Rib eyes
OR two twin 3 OZ. cold water lobster tails OR one of each.
Each dinner served with a side of roasted potatoes
Atlantic Pints image

 

Atlantic Pints

2314 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sauce$0.50
Your choice of ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, cocktail, tartar, gaucamole, pico.
Fresh Cut Fries$5.99
Fresh cut daily, golden fried and seasoned.
Hushpuppies$4.99
Homemade with cornmeal, fresh corn, and honey.
Carib Shack image

 

Carib Shack

2272 W Great Neck Rd suite 2242, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Granny’s Curry Chicken Bowl$10.99
boneless all-natural cage free chicken with curry spices, curry potato & chick peas, rice
Sweet Plantain$3.50
fresh sweet plantain lightly fried
Fiesta Burrito/Bowl$11.99
Choice of meat and rice, with shredded lettuce, black bean and roasted corn salsa, tomatoes, grilled pepper & onion, 5 cheese blend, and sour cream, in a flour tortilla or bowl
Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clayton's Counter

1337 Oceana Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pastrami$14.00
House specialty, vinegar slaw, mustard, brioche
HOT Italian Grinder$13.00
Mortadella, Genoa salami, spicy capicola, Fontina, L.T.O. vinegar & oil, oregano, red pepper flakes
Butter Burger$13.00
100% all-natural Hereford beef, un-salted butter, onions, pickles, American, Clayton's sauce, brioche
The Shack image

SEAFOOD

The Shack

712 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (651 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHIX MAC N' CHEESE$20.00
(Serves 6-8)
OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER$24.00
(1 Dozen)
CHEF AYMER'S COLLARDS$14.00
(1 Quart)
Pelons Baja Grill image

 

Pelons Baja Grill

2212 General Booth blvd #200, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hang Ten$10.75
Grilled chicken, baja rice, black beans, pepper jack cheese, mild verde sauce, cilantro, onion and guacamole
The Dude$11.25
Grilled steak, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca and guacamole
3-Shrimp Tacos$11.95
Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce, pineapple fruit salsa, cilantro
Commonwealth Brewing Company image

 

Commonwealth Brewing Company

2444 Pleasure House Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.6 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kid's Cheese Pizza$12.00
House Made Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, and Parmesan
Diavolo$18.00
Ezzo Cup & Char Pepperoni, Soppressata, Pickled Green and Red Chilis, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Garlic, Local Honey-Chili Infusion
Forest Floor$16.00
Creamy Parmesan and Mushroom Sauce, Locally Grown Wood Fired Sand & Spore Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Whipped Ricotta
The Egg Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.6 (2984 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dig In$12.99
Three eggs* scrambled with green
peppers, onions, tomatoes and
cheddar cheese. Piled high on top of
housemade home fries. Served with
your choice of bacon or sausage
links (turkey or pork) or patties. Try
it with Dave's creamy roasted garlic
and pepper sauce.
CYO Omelet$10.99
Choice of one meat, two veggies and one cheese
Additional meats (1.99 each • Additional cheeses or veggies 99¢ each)
BYO Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
Choice of bread topped with two
eggs* any style, your choice of
bacon, peppered bacon, turkey
links, sliced turkey, pork sausage
links/patties or ham, topped with
your choice of cheese
FIREBREW Bar & Grill image

 

FIREBREW Bar & Grill

1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicago Southside Pizza$14.00
Pizza sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, white onions, crushed red pepper, oregano, and our house cheese blend.
Sweet Thai Chili Salmon$22.00
(Gluten Free) - 8 oz. fresh salmon pan seared and topped with our sweet thai chili glaze, then finished in our 600+ degree open flame fire deck oven. Served with garden vegetable risotto and roasted asparagus.
Potato & Cheddar Pierogies$9.50
Five sauteed dumplings stuffed with creamy potatoes and white cheddar cheese, tossed with sour cream and ale onions.
Pollard's Chicken image

 

Pollard's Chicken

100 London Bridge Shopping Ctr, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Bread Pudding$3.99
Wing$1.80
Add'l Tender$1.21
The Stockpot image

 

The Stockpot

700 19th St, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Shoyu
ginger-tamari tare / dashi / chicken & pork broth / pork belly / crispy pork / radish / nappa cabbage
Chifrijo Bowl (GF)$14.50
Black beans, crispy pork puffed wild rice, avocado, mango pico de gallo, cojitja cheese mixed greens, fresh lime.
Spicy Miso
spicy miso tare / dashi / chicken & pork broth / pork belly / crispy pork / bok choy / shiitake mushrooms / chili oil
Redhead Bay Cafe image

SEAFOOD

Redhead Bay Cafe

605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.9 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Farmer Franks Cold Plate$15.00
Chicken salad, hummus, boiled egg, fried tortillas, spinach, fruit, and vegetables
Boom-Boom Shrimp Tacos$15.00
3 Soft tacos with fried shrimp, boom-boom sauce, pineapple-mango salsa, and green onions
Biscuits & Gravy$14.00
Buttermilk biscuit loaded with sausage gravy, tater-tots, signature scrambled eggs, bacon bits, and cheddar cheese
Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr image

 

Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr

4401 Shore Drive, virginia beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mermaid Tacos$12.00
Blackened Tuna | Cabbage | Fresh Avocado | Charred pineapple pico | Sriracha sour cream
Flour tortilla | Crispy tortilla strips – Vegetarian Option: Seared Potato
Duck$27.00
Crispy Duck Breast | Chardonnay Golden Raisins | Cranberry Reduction
Parmesan Truffle Mashed Potatoes | Grilled Roasted Carrots
Ahi Tuna$15.00
Sesame Soy Seared Ahi Tuna | Seaweed Salad | Sliced Avocado | Carrots | Sushi Rice | Sriracha
Bella Monte Restaurant & Enoteca image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Monte Restaurant & Enoteca

1201 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.6 (945 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Pizza$16.00
House Pizza$22.00
House Meatballs$12.00
Malbon Bros BBQ image

 

Malbon Bros BBQ

1896 General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Brisket Platter$13.49
Pigwich$8.49
2 lb BBQ$23.98
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream

1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6 Garlic Knots$5.99
Our homemade pizza dough is hand tied, baked to perfection & drenched in garlic butter. Served with our homemade marinara upon request.
12 Garlic Knots$8.99
Our homemade pizza dough is hand tied, baked to perfection & drenched in garlic butter. Served with our homemade marinara upon request.
Pepperoni Roll Ups$10.49
Pepperoni & Mozzarella cheese rolled up in our homemade pizza dough, baked to perfection & brushed with garlic butter.
Nautilus Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nautilus Restaurant

3208 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 3.5 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish & Shrimp Dinner$28.00
Fried white fish and shrimp fried golden brown with the choice of a side
SHE CRAB$8.00
A local Favorite
Crab Cake Dinner$38.00
2 of our house made crab cakes with a choice of a side
Beachside Social image

FRENCH FRIES

Beachside Social

2728 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.9 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cake Sliders$12.00
Barbecue Chicken$11.00
Banana Hammock$11.00
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.2 (1667 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$7.00
All white meat chicken breast strips, lightly fried and served with honey mustard
Blackened Tuna Tacos$14.50
fresh seared Yellowfin Tuna, flour tortillas, cabbage, pico, and citrus aioli, served with homemade tortilla chips and salsa
Irish Egg Roll$8.00
Corned beef, potatoes, and seasoned cabbage wrapped in a wonton and fried.
Pelons Baja Grill image

 

Pelons Baja Grill

3619 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3-Fish Tacos$10.95
Fried white fish, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca
Big Kahuna$12.75
Over 1/2lb. of meat, chunky guacamole, mild verde sauce, cilantro and onion. Choice of grilled carne asada, grilled chicken or roasted carnitas **Big Kahuna burrito made as a burrito bowl with mixed greens in photo
California$12.95
Grilled steak, french fries, cheddar jack cheese, salsa fresca and sour cream
SESSION image

 

SESSION

2973 Shore Drive suite 104, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Classic$8.50
egg, cheese + greens
Roasted Vegetable Bowl$12.00
roasted broccoli, sautéed spinach, root vegetable hash, pickled red onion, egg, basil dressing
The Nancy$13.50
thicc cut turkey, swiss, dijon cabbage slaw,
red onion, tangy russian dressing, torched sourdough
Kelly's Tavern image

 

Kelly's Tavern

1936 Laskin Road #201, Va Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.50
Served Hot with Grilled Pita Points
Dude Ranch Burger$15.00
Housemade Ranch, Bacon & Pepper Jack
Whiskey Burger$15.50
Smoked Whiskey Sauce, Bacon, Mushrooms & Cheddar Cheese
De Rican Chef Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

De Rican Chef Restaurant

3208 Holland road 105, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Arroz Blanco Con Habichuelas (white rice & beans)$5.00
Mayoketchup$0.50
Pastel (pork)$4.00
La Bella Italia image

 

La Bella Italia

1065 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carni$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pancetta, sopressata, sausage.
Cesare$10.00
Anchovies, shaved parmesan, rustic croutons.
Rigatoni Bolognese$19.00
Rigatoni pasta with meat sauce.
Pollard's Chicken image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pollard's Chicken

3545 Buckner Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (2169 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dinner Roll W/ Butter$0.60
Wing$1.80
Corn Muffin$1.20
The Egg Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

1033 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.7 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Infused Pancakes$12.99
Two large buttermilk pancakes infused with your choice of one of the following: blueberries, strawberries, bananas, pecans, chocolate chips or oreo pieces. Topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.
Chicken & Waffles$12.99
Belgian waffle topped with house battered fried chicken breast with a side of caramel bourbon sauce. Served with hash browns or grits
Waffle$10.99
Fresh Belgian waffle topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.
Oceans Ole image

 

Oceans Ole

1307 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Guac$2.00
Chips and Dip$3.00
Taco Chorizo Y Patatas$3.50
