Virginia Beach restaurants you'll love
Virginia Beach's top cuisines
Must-try Virginia Beach restaurants
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bay Local Eatery
2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach
|Popular items
|TACOS
|$15.99
3 TACOS Served with cheese, bacon, cilantro, arugula, jalapenos, cabbage, cajun aioli and sour cream with flour tortillas. Served with Cilantro Ranch.
|HOME FRIES
|$3.99
NOT AVAILABLE AFTER 4PM
|JUST RIGHT
|$14.99
Shrimp and Grits done our way. Sauteed with onions, andouille sausage, and sweet peppers over cheese grits, topped with crispy applewood smoked bacon and smoky sausage gravy. Served with toast
Baby Izakaya
510 17th Half Street, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|SHOYU RAMEN
|$16.00
Soy Flavored, Chicken & Dashi Broth, Pork Chashu, Marinated Egg, Scallions, Chicken Fat Fried Onions
|KUROBUTA CORN DOGS
|$11.00
Pork Sausage, Peach Togarashi BBQ, Kewpie, Scallions, Pickled Ginger
|ONIGIRI (vegan)
|$6.00
2 Seasoned Rice Balls with Nori
SEAFOOD
Chix on the Beach - Do Not Use
701 S Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|KID CHEESE BURG
|$6.00
|BROILED CC SANDWICH
|$15.50
|BOWL SHE CRAB
|$7.00
Fishbones
1211 Atlantic Ave,, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|1 lb Crab Legs
|$24.00
Steamed Alaskan Snow Crab Legs
|Fried Fish Basket
|$13.00
Fried fillet of white fish with french fries
|Steak/Lobster Special
|$35.99
Dinner for two:
Two 8 OZ. Rib eyes
OR two twin 3 OZ. cold water lobster tails OR one of each.
Each dinner served with a side of roasted potatoes
Atlantic Pints
2314 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Sauce
|$0.50
Your choice of ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, cocktail, tartar, gaucamole, pico.
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$5.99
Fresh cut daily, golden fried and seasoned.
|Hushpuppies
|$4.99
Homemade with cornmeal, fresh corn, and honey.
Carib Shack
2272 W Great Neck Rd suite 2242, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Granny’s Curry Chicken Bowl
|$10.99
boneless all-natural cage free chicken with curry spices, curry potato & chick peas, rice
|Sweet Plantain
|$3.50
fresh sweet plantain lightly fried
|Fiesta Burrito/Bowl
|$11.99
Choice of meat and rice, with shredded lettuce, black bean and roasted corn salsa, tomatoes, grilled pepper & onion, 5 cheese blend, and sour cream, in a flour tortilla or bowl
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clayton's Counter
1337 Oceana Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Pastrami
|$14.00
House specialty, vinegar slaw, mustard, brioche
|HOT Italian Grinder
|$13.00
Mortadella, Genoa salami, spicy capicola, Fontina, L.T.O. vinegar & oil, oregano, red pepper flakes
|Butter Burger
|$13.00
100% all-natural Hereford beef, un-salted butter, onions, pickles, American, Clayton's sauce, brioche
SEAFOOD
The Shack
712 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|CHIX MAC N' CHEESE
|$20.00
(Serves 6-8)
|OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER
|$24.00
(1 Dozen)
|CHEF AYMER'S COLLARDS
|$14.00
(1 Quart)
Pelons Baja Grill
2212 General Booth blvd #200, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Hang Ten
|$10.75
Grilled chicken, baja rice, black beans, pepper jack cheese, mild verde sauce, cilantro, onion and guacamole
|The Dude
|$11.25
Grilled steak, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca and guacamole
|3-Shrimp Tacos
|$11.95
Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce, pineapple fruit salsa, cilantro
Commonwealth Brewing Company
2444 Pleasure House Rd, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Kid's Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
House Made Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, and Parmesan
|Diavolo
|$18.00
Ezzo Cup & Char Pepperoni, Soppressata, Pickled Green and Red Chilis, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Garlic, Local Honey-Chili Infusion
|Forest Floor
|$16.00
Creamy Parmesan and Mushroom Sauce, Locally Grown Wood Fired Sand & Spore Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Whipped Ricotta
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach
|Popular items
|Dig In
|$12.99
Three eggs* scrambled with green
peppers, onions, tomatoes and
cheddar cheese. Piled high on top of
housemade home fries. Served with
your choice of bacon or sausage
links (turkey or pork) or patties. Try
it with Dave's creamy roasted garlic
and pepper sauce.
|CYO Omelet
|$10.99
Choice of one meat, two veggies and one cheese
Additional meats (1.99 each • Additional cheeses or veggies 99¢ each)
|BYO Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.99
Choice of bread topped with two
eggs* any style, your choice of
bacon, peppered bacon, turkey
links, sliced turkey, pork sausage
links/patties or ham, topped with
your choice of cheese
FIREBREW Bar & Grill
1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Chicago Southside Pizza
|$14.00
Pizza sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, white onions, crushed red pepper, oregano, and our house cheese blend.
|Sweet Thai Chili Salmon
|$22.00
(Gluten Free) - 8 oz. fresh salmon pan seared and topped with our sweet thai chili glaze, then finished in our 600+ degree open flame fire deck oven. Served with garden vegetable risotto and roasted asparagus.
|Potato & Cheddar Pierogies
|$9.50
Five sauteed dumplings stuffed with creamy potatoes and white cheddar cheese, tossed with sour cream and ale onions.
Pollard's Chicken
100 London Bridge Shopping Ctr, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Large Bread Pudding
|$3.99
|Wing
|$1.80
|Add'l Tender
|$1.21
The Stockpot
700 19th St, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Classic Shoyu
ginger-tamari tare / dashi / chicken & pork broth / pork belly / crispy pork / radish / nappa cabbage
|Chifrijo Bowl (GF)
|$14.50
Black beans, crispy pork puffed wild rice, avocado, mango pico de gallo, cojitja cheese mixed greens, fresh lime.
|Spicy Miso
spicy miso tare / dashi / chicken & pork broth / pork belly / crispy pork / bok choy / shiitake mushrooms / chili oil
SEAFOOD
Redhead Bay Cafe
605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Farmer Franks Cold Plate
|$15.00
Chicken salad, hummus, boiled egg, fried tortillas, spinach, fruit, and vegetables
|Boom-Boom Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
3 Soft tacos with fried shrimp, boom-boom sauce, pineapple-mango salsa, and green onions
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$14.00
Buttermilk biscuit loaded with sausage gravy, tater-tots, signature scrambled eggs, bacon bits, and cheddar cheese
Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr
4401 Shore Drive, virginia beach
|Popular items
|Mermaid Tacos
|$12.00
Blackened Tuna | Cabbage | Fresh Avocado | Charred pineapple pico | Sriracha sour cream
Flour tortilla | Crispy tortilla strips – Vegetarian Option: Seared Potato
|Duck
|$27.00
Crispy Duck Breast | Chardonnay Golden Raisins | Cranberry Reduction
Parmesan Truffle Mashed Potatoes | Grilled Roasted Carrots
|Ahi Tuna
|$15.00
Sesame Soy Seared Ahi Tuna | Seaweed Salad | Sliced Avocado | Carrots | Sushi Rice | Sriracha
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Monte Restaurant & Enoteca
1201 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
|House Pizza
|$22.00
|House Meatballs
|$12.00
Malbon Bros BBQ
1896 General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Beef Brisket Platter
|$13.49
|Pigwich
|$8.49
|2 lb BBQ
|$23.98
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|6 Garlic Knots
|$5.99
Our homemade pizza dough is hand tied, baked to perfection & drenched in garlic butter. Served with our homemade marinara upon request.
|12 Garlic Knots
|$8.99
Our homemade pizza dough is hand tied, baked to perfection & drenched in garlic butter. Served with our homemade marinara upon request.
|Pepperoni Roll Ups
|$10.49
Pepperoni & Mozzarella cheese rolled up in our homemade pizza dough, baked to perfection & brushed with garlic butter.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nautilus Restaurant
3208 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Fish & Shrimp Dinner
|$28.00
Fried white fish and shrimp fried golden brown with the choice of a side
|SHE CRAB
|$8.00
A local Favorite
|Crab Cake Dinner
|$38.00
2 of our house made crab cakes with a choice of a side
FRENCH FRIES
Beachside Social
2728 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Sliders
|$12.00
|Barbecue Chicken
|$11.00
|Banana Hammock
|$11.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
All white meat chicken breast strips, lightly fried and served with honey mustard
|Blackened Tuna Tacos
|$14.50
fresh seared Yellowfin Tuna, flour tortillas, cabbage, pico, and citrus aioli, served with homemade tortilla chips and salsa
|Irish Egg Roll
|$8.00
Corned beef, potatoes, and seasoned cabbage wrapped in a wonton and fried.
Pelons Baja Grill
3619 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|3-Fish Tacos
|$10.95
Fried white fish, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca
|Big Kahuna
|$12.75
Over 1/2lb. of meat, chunky guacamole, mild verde sauce, cilantro and onion. Choice of grilled carne asada, grilled chicken or roasted carnitas **Big Kahuna burrito made as a burrito bowl with mixed greens in photo
|California
|$12.95
Grilled steak, french fries, cheddar jack cheese, salsa fresca and sour cream
SESSION
2973 Shore Drive suite 104, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|The Classic
|$8.50
egg, cheese + greens
|Roasted Vegetable Bowl
|$12.00
roasted broccoli, sautéed spinach, root vegetable hash, pickled red onion, egg, basil dressing
|The Nancy
|$13.50
thicc cut turkey, swiss, dijon cabbage slaw,
red onion, tangy russian dressing, torched sourdough
Kelly's Tavern
1936 Laskin Road #201, Va Beach
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$10.50
Served Hot with Grilled Pita Points
|Dude Ranch Burger
|$15.00
Housemade Ranch, Bacon & Pepper Jack
|Whiskey Burger
|$15.50
Smoked Whiskey Sauce, Bacon, Mushrooms & Cheddar Cheese
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
De Rican Chef Restaurant
3208 Holland road 105, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Arroz Blanco Con Habichuelas (white rice & beans)
|$5.00
|Mayoketchup
|$0.50
|Pastel (pork)
|$4.00
La Bella Italia
1065 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Carni
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pancetta, sopressata, sausage.
|Cesare
|$10.00
Anchovies, shaved parmesan, rustic croutons.
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$19.00
Rigatoni pasta with meat sauce.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pollard's Chicken
3545 Buckner Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Dinner Roll W/ Butter
|$0.60
|Wing
|$1.80
|Corn Muffin
|$1.20
FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
1033 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Infused Pancakes
|$12.99
Two large buttermilk pancakes infused with your choice of one of the following: blueberries, strawberries, bananas, pecans, chocolate chips or oreo pieces. Topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.
|Chicken & Waffles
|$12.99
Belgian waffle topped with house battered fried chicken breast with a side of caramel bourbon sauce. Served with hash browns or grits
|Waffle
|$10.99
Fresh Belgian waffle topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.