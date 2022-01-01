Virginia Beach bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Virginia Beach
Baby Izakaya
510 17th Half Street, Virginia Beach
|SHOYU RAMEN
|$16.00
Soy Flavored, Chicken & Dashi Broth, Pork Chashu, Marinated Egg, Scallions, Chicken Fat Fried Onions
|KUROBUTA CORN DOGS
|$11.00
Pork Sausage, Peach Togarashi BBQ, Kewpie, Scallions, Pickled Ginger
|ONIGIRI (vegan)
|$6.00
2 Seasoned Rice Balls with Nori
Atlantic Pints
2314 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Sauce
|$0.50
Your choice of ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, cocktail, tartar, gaucamole, pico.
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$5.99
Fresh cut daily, golden fried and seasoned.
|Hushpuppies
|$4.99
Homemade with cornmeal, fresh corn, and honey.
The Shack
712 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach
|CHIX MAC N' CHEESE
|$20.00
(Serves 6-8)
|OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER
|$24.00
(1 Dozen)
|CHEF AYMER'S COLLARDS
|$14.00
(1 Quart)
FIREBREW Bar & Grill
1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach
|Chicago Southside Pizza
|$14.00
Pizza sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, white onions, crushed red pepper, oregano, and our house cheese blend.
|Sweet Thai Chili Salmon
|$22.00
(Gluten Free) - 8 oz. fresh salmon pan seared and topped with our sweet thai chili glaze, then finished in our 600+ degree open flame fire deck oven. Served with garden vegetable risotto and roasted asparagus.
|Potato & Cheddar Pierogies
|$9.50
Five sauteed dumplings stuffed with creamy potatoes and white cheddar cheese, tossed with sour cream and ale onions.
Redhead Bay Cafe
605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$14.00
Buttermilk biscuit loaded with sausage gravy, tater-tots, signature scrambled eggs, bacon bits, and cheddar cheese
|Loaded Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Flour tortilla filled with signature scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, onions, cheese, tater-tots, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served w/one side
|Sunday Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried chicken, signature scrambled eggs, bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, mayo, and cilnatro-lime ranch drizzle. Served w/one side
Bella Monte Restaurant & Enoteca
1201 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach
|Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
|House Pizza
|$22.00
|House Meatballs
|$12.00
Beachside Social
2728 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Crab Cake Sliders
|$12.00
|Barbecue Chicken
|$11.00
|Banana Hammock
|$11.00
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
|Blackened Tuna Tacos
|$14.50
fresh seared Yellowfin Tuna, flour tortillas, cabbage, pico, and citrus aioli, served with homemade tortilla chips and salsa
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
All white meat chicken breast strips, lightly fried and served with honey mustard
|Murphy's Angus Burger
|$11.50
Grilled half pound Angus burger topped with Canadian bacon and melted provolone cheese, served with breakfast potatoes
SESSION
2973 Shore Drive suite 104, Virginia Beach
|Roasted Vegetable Bowl
|$12.00
roasted broccoli, sautéed spinach, root vegetable hash, pickled red onion, egg, basil dressing
|The Classic
|$8.50
egg, cheese + greens
|Shroom & Pesto Flatbread
|$12.50
crimini mushrooms, house pesto, cherry tomato, arugula, goat cheese, hot honey drizzle
Kelly's Tavern
1936 Laskin Road #201, Va Beach
|Thick Chick
|$14.00
Buffalo | Honey Habanero | Whiskey BBQ | Bay Style | Garlic-Parmesan | Boom Boom | Honey Sriracha Hand-Breaded or Grilled on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Ranch Dressing
|Dude Ranch Burger
|$15.00
Housemade Ranch, Bacon & Pepper Jack
|Firecracker Wrap
|$13.00
Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese Blend & Housemade Buttermilk Ranch
Oceans Ole
1307 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Taco Chorizo Y Patatas
|$3.50
|Side Guac
|$2.00
|Chips and Dip
|$3.00
Baker's Crust
1628 Laskin Rd Suite 704, Virginia Beach
|Avocado Toast
|$11.50
|DE-Brownie
|$3.00
|PZ-PepSausMush
|$16.00
Waterman's Surfside Grille
415 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach
|Crabby Fries
|$4.50
Side order of fries topped with creamy house-made crab dip.
|PLAIN CHX SANDWICH
|$10.99
|FRIED SHRIMP
|$23.99
Chix on the Beach
701 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach
|CRABCAKE ENTREE
|$27.99
|CRABLEG BAG
|$36.99
|CRAB DIP
|$12.99
Eurasia
960 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Crisp romaine, parmesan puff pastry, Worcestershire reduction, roasted garlic Caesar dressing
|Shrimp & Pork Dumplings
|$8.00
Steamed dumplings served in ponzu sauce with sesame soy aioli
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$6.00
Melted pimento cheese
Lil Bit Nola
4878 Princess Anne Road Suite 103, Virginia Beach
|Beignet (8)
|$9.95
A New Orleans classic! Served hot with lots of powdered sugar! The best way to end a meal!
|Bowl Gumbo
|$14.95
Pulled chicken, andouille sausage and holy trinity served over rice.
|Beignet (4)
|$5.95
A New Orleans classic! Served hot with lots of powdered sugar! The best way to end a meal!
Big Woody's Bar & Grill
1479 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Pretzel Bites
|$7.99
A basket full of mouth watering soft pretzel bites served with a side of melted cheese for dipping. Try them spicy garlic parmesan style or covered in cinnamon sugar for $0.99.
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$9.99
Grilled or fried chicken with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, red onions, and ranch dressing.
|Big Woody Burger
|$11.99
Bursting with flavor, our original half-pound burger topped with American cheese, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato and red onion.
The Atlantic
3004 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
|Dumplings
|$10.00
Pork, Shrimp, Scallop Dumplings with Citrus Ponzu, Cilantro, Sesame
|Hushpuppies
|$10.00
Virginia Blue Crab, Jalapenos, Honey
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried Chicken Thighs, House Hot Sauce, Pickles, Mayo on a Brioche Bun, Fries
Keagan's
244 Market Street, Virginia Beach
|Onion Rings
|$4.00
|Big Bacon Burger
|$14.00
|Boneless Wings
|$11.00
Beachhouse 757
1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach
|LG Hot
|$15.00
|Crab Cake Puffs (4)
|$12.00
|Shrimp Basket w/Fries
|$13.00
Town Center Cold Pressed - General Booth
1676 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Orchard Harvest
Almond Milk, Apple Juice, Cinnamon, Topped with a drizzle of maple
North Beach Bar & Pizza
3107 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach
|18" Cheese Pizza
|$17.00
LOVE SONG
327 LASKIN RD, Virginia Beach
|Cucumber
|$11.00
|speckled trout
|$30.00
|Cake
|$8.00
Aberdeen Barn
5805 Northampton Blvd, Virginia beach
|Fried Oysters Rockefeller
|$12.99
Barn exclusive specialty.
|Spicy Maple Grilled Wings
|$16.90
Smoked over night, then charbroiled, not fried, for extra flavor. Dressed with maple Carolina reaper ranch.
|Cup She Crab Soup
|$7.77
54 years and counting with our secret recipe. A delicious cup of she crab soup with lump crab meat and a touch of sherry. “Tidewaters best”