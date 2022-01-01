Virginia Beach bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Virginia Beach

Baby Izakaya image

 

Baby Izakaya

510 17th Half Street, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SHOYU RAMEN$16.00
Soy Flavored, Chicken & Dashi Broth, Pork Chashu, Marinated Egg, Scallions, Chicken Fat Fried Onions
KUROBUTA CORN DOGS$11.00
Pork Sausage, Peach Togarashi BBQ, Kewpie, Scallions, Pickled Ginger
ONIGIRI (vegan)$6.00
2 Seasoned Rice Balls with Nori
More about Baby Izakaya
Atlantic Pints image

 

Atlantic Pints

2314 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sauce$0.50
Your choice of ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, cocktail, tartar, gaucamole, pico.
Fresh Cut Fries$5.99
Fresh cut daily, golden fried and seasoned.
Hushpuppies$4.99
Homemade with cornmeal, fresh corn, and honey.
More about Atlantic Pints
The Shack image

SEAFOOD

The Shack

712 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (651 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHIX MAC N' CHEESE$20.00
(Serves 6-8)
OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER$24.00
(1 Dozen)
CHEF AYMER'S COLLARDS$14.00
(1 Quart)
More about The Shack
FIREBREW Bar & Grill image

 

FIREBREW Bar & Grill

1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicago Southside Pizza$14.00
Pizza sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, white onions, crushed red pepper, oregano, and our house cheese blend.
Sweet Thai Chili Salmon$22.00
(Gluten Free) - 8 oz. fresh salmon pan seared and topped with our sweet thai chili glaze, then finished in our 600+ degree open flame fire deck oven. Served with garden vegetable risotto and roasted asparagus.
Potato & Cheddar Pierogies$9.50
Five sauteed dumplings stuffed with creamy potatoes and white cheddar cheese, tossed with sour cream and ale onions.
More about FIREBREW Bar & Grill
Redhead Bay Cafe image

SEAFOOD

Redhead Bay Cafe

605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.9 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy$14.00
Buttermilk biscuit loaded with sausage gravy, tater-tots, signature scrambled eggs, bacon bits, and cheddar cheese
Loaded Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Flour tortilla filled with signature scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, onions, cheese, tater-tots, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served w/one side
Sunday Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken, signature scrambled eggs, bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, mayo, and cilnatro-lime ranch drizzle. Served w/one side
More about Redhead Bay Cafe
Bella Monte Restaurant & Enoteca image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Monte Restaurant & Enoteca

1201 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.6 (945 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Pizza$16.00
House Pizza$22.00
House Meatballs$12.00
More about Bella Monte Restaurant & Enoteca
Beachside Social image

FRENCH FRIES

Beachside Social

2728 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.9 (84 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cake Sliders$12.00
Barbecue Chicken$11.00
Banana Hammock$11.00
More about Beachside Social
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.2 (1667 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Tuna Tacos$14.50
fresh seared Yellowfin Tuna, flour tortillas, cabbage, pico, and citrus aioli, served with homemade tortilla chips and salsa
Chicken Tenders$7.00
All white meat chicken breast strips, lightly fried and served with honey mustard
Murphy's Angus Burger$11.50
Grilled half pound Angus burger topped with Canadian bacon and melted provolone cheese, served with breakfast potatoes
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
SESSION image

 

SESSION

2973 Shore Drive suite 104, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Vegetable Bowl$12.00
roasted broccoli, sautéed spinach, root vegetable hash, pickled red onion, egg, basil dressing
The Classic$8.50
egg, cheese + greens
Shroom & Pesto Flatbread$12.50
crimini mushrooms, house pesto, cherry tomato, arugula, goat cheese, hot honey drizzle
More about SESSION
Kelly's Tavern image

 

Kelly's Tavern

1936 Laskin Road #201, Va Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Thick Chick$14.00
Buffalo | Honey Habanero | Whiskey BBQ | Bay Style | Garlic-Parmesan | Boom Boom | Honey Sriracha Hand-Breaded or Grilled on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Ranch Dressing
Dude Ranch Burger$15.00
Housemade Ranch, Bacon & Pepper Jack
Firecracker Wrap$13.00
Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese Blend & Housemade Buttermilk Ranch
More about Kelly's Tavern
Oceans Ole image

 

Oceans Ole

1307 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Chorizo Y Patatas$3.50
Side Guac$2.00
Chips and Dip$3.00
More about Oceans Ole
Baker's Crust image

 

Baker's Crust

1628 Laskin Rd Suite 704, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$11.50
DE-Brownie$3.00
PZ-PepSausMush$16.00
More about Baker's Crust
Waterman's Surfside Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Waterman's Surfside Grille

415 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (9174 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crabby Fries$4.50
Side order of fries topped with creamy house-made crab dip.
PLAIN CHX SANDWICH$10.99
FRIED SHRIMP$23.99
More about Waterman's Surfside Grille
Chix on the Beach image

SEAFOOD

Chix on the Beach

701 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.1 (1795 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CRABCAKE ENTREE$27.99
CRABLEG BAG$36.99
CRAB DIP$12.99
More about Chix on the Beach
Eurasia image

 

Eurasia

960 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
Crisp romaine, parmesan puff pastry, Worcestershire reduction, roasted garlic Caesar dressing
Shrimp & Pork Dumplings$8.00
Steamed dumplings served in ponzu sauce with sesame soy aioli
Fried Green Tomatoes$6.00
Melted pimento cheese
More about Eurasia
Lil Bit Nola image

SEAFOOD

Lil Bit Nola

4878 Princess Anne Road Suite 103, Virginia Beach

Avg 4 (240 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beignet (8)$9.95
A New Orleans classic! Served hot with lots of powdered sugar! The best way to end a meal!
Bowl Gumbo$14.95
Pulled chicken, andouille sausage and holy trinity served over rice.
Beignet (4)$5.95
A New Orleans classic! Served hot with lots of powdered sugar! The best way to end a meal!
More about Lil Bit Nola
Big Woody's Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Big Woody's Bar & Grill

1479 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Bites$7.99
A basket full of mouth watering soft pretzel bites served with a side of melted cheese for dipping. Try them spicy garlic parmesan style or covered in cinnamon sugar for $0.99.
Chicken Ranch Wrap$9.99
Grilled or fried chicken with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, red onions, and ranch dressing.
Big Woody Burger$11.99
Bursting with flavor, our original half-pound burger topped with American cheese, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato and red onion.
More about Big Woody's Bar & Grill
The Atlantic image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Atlantic

3004 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.6 (1635 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dumplings$10.00
Pork, Shrimp, Scallop Dumplings with Citrus Ponzu, Cilantro, Sesame
Hushpuppies$10.00
Virginia Blue Crab, Jalapenos, Honey
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried Chicken Thighs, House Hot Sauce, Pickles, Mayo on a Brioche Bun, Fries
More about The Atlantic
Keagan's image

 

Keagan's

244 Market Street, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Rings$4.00
Big Bacon Burger$14.00
Boneless Wings$11.00
More about Keagan's
Beachhouse 757 image

 

Beachhouse 757

1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LG Hot$15.00
Crab Cake Puffs (4)$12.00
Shrimp Basket w/Fries$13.00
More about Beachhouse 757
Town Center Cold Pressed - General Booth image

 

Town Center Cold Pressed - General Booth

1676 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Orchard Harvest
Almond Milk, Apple Juice, Cinnamon, Topped with a drizzle of maple
More about Town Center Cold Pressed - General Booth
North Beach Bar & Pizza image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

North Beach Bar & Pizza

3107 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4 (353 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
18" Cheese Pizza$17.00
More about North Beach Bar & Pizza
Pacifica image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Pacifica

214 40th St, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.6 (347 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pacifica
Banner pic

GRILL

Chemistry Tapas & Tonics

2114 Atlantic Ave, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.1 (287 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Chemistry Tapas & Tonics
Restaurant banner

 

LOVE SONG

327 LASKIN RD, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cucumber$11.00
speckled trout$30.00
Cake$8.00
More about LOVE SONG
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Aberdeen Barn

5805 Northampton Blvd, Virginia beach

Avg 4.1 (1915 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Oysters Rockefeller$12.99
Barn exclusive specialty.
Spicy Maple Grilled Wings$16.90
Smoked over night, then charbroiled, not fried, for extra flavor. Dressed with maple Carolina reaper ranch.
Cup She Crab Soup$7.77
54 years and counting with our secret recipe. A delicious cup of she crab soup with lump crab meat and a touch of sherry. “Tidewaters best”
More about Aberdeen Barn





