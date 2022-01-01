Virginia Beach brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Go
Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Virginia Beach

Commonwealth Brewing Company image

 

Commonwealth Brewing Company

2444 Pleasure House Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.6 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kid's Cheese Pizza$12.00
House Made Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, and Parmesan
Vendemmia$16.00
Lacto-Fermented Crushed Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Whole Leaf Basil, Grated Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Diavolo$18.00
Ezzo Cup & Char Pepperoni, Soppressata, Pickled Green and Red Chilis, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Garlic, Local Honey-Chili Infusion
More about Commonwealth Brewing Company
Wasserhund Brewing Company image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wasserhund Brewing Company

1805 Laskin Road Suite 102, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.6 (807 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Puggle$12.00
Our White Sauce, Kale, Bacon, Sweet Onions, Fresh
Mushrooms, baked, then lightly sprinkled with Feta.
Sounds crazy, looks crazy, and is absolutely amazing!
Medium Puggle$16.00
Our White Sauce, Kale, Bacon, Sweet Onions, Fresh
Mushrooms, baked, then lightly sprinkled with Feta.
Sounds crazy, looks crazy, and is absolutely amazing!
Large Burly Bulldog$22.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Black Forest Ham.
All brawn, bark, and bite to keep your appetite at bay.
More about Wasserhund Brewing Company
Pleasure House Brewing image

 

Pleasure House Brewing

2032 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (322 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
64 OZ GROWLER BOTTLE$5.00
Our very own PHB growler to fill with your favorite liquid gold!
Generic Hazelnut Stout (Cans)
Tricks Pumpkin Spice Saison (Cans)
More about Pleasure House Brewing
Reaver Beach Brewing Co. image

 

Reaver Beach Brewing Co.

1505 Taylor Farm Rd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hoptopus (4pk)$15.09
Our eight-legged, hophead's dream delivered in 4-16oz cans.
Hammerhead Crowler$8.49
West coast style IPA boasting powerful hop flavor and aroma.
Hazy Tide Crowler$8.49
New England IPA with bright tropical fruit flavors with aromas of pineapple, watermelon and passion fruit.
More about Reaver Beach Brewing Co.
Restaurant banner

 

New Realm Brewing Company

1209 Craft Lane, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Blackened Shrimp Po'Boy$13.00
Tartar Sauce, tomato, lettuce, Hoagie Roll
New Realm Burger$13.00
House-Ground Brisket, Chuck & Short Rib
White Cheddar, Pickles, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun
Asian-Style Loaded Fries$11.00
Char Siu Pork, Sriracha, Cilantro,
Garlic-Miso Mayo
More about New Realm Brewing Company

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Virginia Beach

Tacos

Burritos

Salmon

Garlic Knots

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Virginia Beach to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston