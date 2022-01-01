Virginia Beach brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Virginia Beach
More about Commonwealth Brewing Company
Commonwealth Brewing Company
2444 Pleasure House Rd, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Kid's Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
House Made Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, and Parmesan
|Vendemmia
|$16.00
Lacto-Fermented Crushed Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Whole Leaf Basil, Grated Parmesan, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Diavolo
|$18.00
Ezzo Cup & Char Pepperoni, Soppressata, Pickled Green and Red Chilis, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Garlic, Local Honey-Chili Infusion
More about Wasserhund Brewing Company
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wasserhund Brewing Company
1805 Laskin Road Suite 102, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Small Puggle
|$12.00
Our White Sauce, Kale, Bacon, Sweet Onions, Fresh
Mushrooms, baked, then lightly sprinkled with Feta.
Sounds crazy, looks crazy, and is absolutely amazing!
|Medium Puggle
|$16.00
Our White Sauce, Kale, Bacon, Sweet Onions, Fresh
Mushrooms, baked, then lightly sprinkled with Feta.
Sounds crazy, looks crazy, and is absolutely amazing!
|Large Burly Bulldog
|$22.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Black Forest Ham.
All brawn, bark, and bite to keep your appetite at bay.
More about Pleasure House Brewing
Pleasure House Brewing
2032 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|64 OZ GROWLER BOTTLE
|$5.00
Our very own PHB growler to fill with your favorite liquid gold!
|Generic Hazelnut Stout (Cans)
|Tricks Pumpkin Spice Saison (Cans)
More about Reaver Beach Brewing Co.
Reaver Beach Brewing Co.
1505 Taylor Farm Rd, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Hoptopus (4pk)
|$15.09
Our eight-legged, hophead's dream delivered in 4-16oz cans.
|Hammerhead Crowler
|$8.49
West coast style IPA boasting powerful hop flavor and aroma.
|Hazy Tide Crowler
|$8.49
New England IPA with bright tropical fruit flavors with aromas of pineapple, watermelon and passion fruit.
More about New Realm Brewing Company
New Realm Brewing Company
1209 Craft Lane, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Blackened Shrimp Po'Boy
|$13.00
Tartar Sauce, tomato, lettuce, Hoagie Roll
|New Realm Burger
|$13.00
House-Ground Brisket, Chuck & Short Rib
White Cheddar, Pickles, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun
|Asian-Style Loaded Fries
|$11.00
Char Siu Pork, Sriracha, Cilantro,
Garlic-Miso Mayo