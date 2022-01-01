Virginia Beach burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Virginia Beach

Atlantic Pints image

 

Atlantic Pints

2314 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sauce$0.50
Your choice of ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, cocktail, tartar, gaucamole, pico.
Fresh Cut Fries$5.99
Fresh cut daily, golden fried and seasoned.
Hushpuppies$4.99
Homemade with cornmeal, fresh corn, and honey.
More about Atlantic Pints
Kelly's Tavern image

 

Kelly's Tavern

1936 Laskin Road #201, Va Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Thick Chick$14.00
Buffalo | Honey Habanero | Whiskey BBQ | Bay Style | Garlic-Parmesan | Boom Boom | Honey Sriracha Hand-Breaded or Grilled on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Ranch Dressing
Dude Ranch Burger$15.00
Housemade Ranch, Bacon & Pepper Jack
Firecracker Wrap$13.00
Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese Blend & Housemade Buttermilk Ranch
More about Kelly's Tavern
1608 Crafthouse image

HAMBURGERS

1608 Crafthouse

1608 Pleasure House Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.7 (1537 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lamb Burger$15.00
Border Springs Lamb, Curry Aioli, Pea Shoots. Served with a simple salad
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Crusted with Apple Smoked Bacon, Stuffed with White American Cheese
Margarita Pizza$10.00
Traditional Neapolitan Style Pizza, with San Marzano Tomato Sauce, House-made Mozzarella & Fresh Basil
More about 1608 Crafthouse
Baker's Crust image

 

Baker's Crust

3388 Princess Anne Road, #311, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Baker's Crust

