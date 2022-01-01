Virginia Beach burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Virginia Beach
More about Atlantic Pints
Atlantic Pints
2314 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Sauce
|$0.50
Your choice of ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, cocktail, tartar, gaucamole, pico.
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$5.99
Fresh cut daily, golden fried and seasoned.
|Hushpuppies
|$4.99
Homemade with cornmeal, fresh corn, and honey.
More about Kelly's Tavern
Kelly's Tavern
1936 Laskin Road #201, Va Beach
|Popular items
|Thick Chick
|$14.00
Buffalo | Honey Habanero | Whiskey BBQ | Bay Style | Garlic-Parmesan | Boom Boom | Honey Sriracha Hand-Breaded or Grilled on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Ranch Dressing
|Dude Ranch Burger
|$15.00
Housemade Ranch, Bacon & Pepper Jack
|Firecracker Wrap
|$13.00
Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese Blend & Housemade Buttermilk Ranch
More about 1608 Crafthouse
HAMBURGERS
1608 Crafthouse
1608 Pleasure House Rd, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Lamb Burger
|$15.00
Border Springs Lamb, Curry Aioli, Pea Shoots. Served with a simple salad
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Crusted with Apple Smoked Bacon, Stuffed with White American Cheese
|Margarita Pizza
|$10.00
Traditional Neapolitan Style Pizza, with San Marzano Tomato Sauce, House-made Mozzarella & Fresh Basil