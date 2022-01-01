Virginia Beach Chicken restaurants you'll love

Virginia Beach restaurants
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Virginia Beach

Pollard's Chicken image

 

Pollard's Chicken

100 London Bridge Shopping Ctr, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Bread Pudding$3.99
Wing$1.80
Add'l Tender$1.21
More about Pollard's Chicken
Pollard's Chicken image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pollard's Chicken

3545 Buckner Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (2169 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Liver$7.39
8 pc Family$22.95
Wing$1.80
More about Pollard's Chicken
Pollard's Chicken image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pollard's Chicken

6523 College Park Square, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (1391 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Okra (2)$3.25
Large Tender$10.50
Large Veg$5.29
More about Pollard's Chicken
Big Woody's Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Big Woody's Bar & Grill

1479 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Bites$7.99
A basket full of mouth watering soft pretzel bites served with a side of melted cheese for dipping. Try them spicy garlic parmesan style or covered in cinnamon sugar for $0.99.
Chicken Ranch Wrap$9.99
Grilled or fried chicken with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, red onions, and ranch dressing.
Big Woody Burger$11.99
Bursting with flavor, our original half-pound burger topped with American cheese, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato and red onion.
More about Big Woody's Bar & Grill

