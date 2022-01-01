Virginia Beach sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Virginia Beach
More about Clayton's Counter
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clayton's Counter
1337 Oceana Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Pastrami
|$14.00
House specialty, vinegar slaw, mustard, brioche
|HOT Italian Grinder
|$13.00
Mortadella, Genoa salami, spicy capicola, Fontina, L.T.O. vinegar & oil, oregano, red pepper flakes
|Butter Burger
|$13.00
100% all-natural Hereford beef, un-salted butter, onions, pickles, American, Clayton's sauce, brioche
More about The Pink Dinghy
SANDWICHES
The Pink Dinghy
609 19th Street, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Brussels
|$10.00
chorizo, golden raisins
|Empanadas
|$10.00
lamb and pinenut
|Al Pastor
|$16.00
pulled pork sandwhich
More about Pourfavor Coffee Shop
Pourfavor Coffee Shop
5705 Lynnhaven Pkwy Suite 108, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Cuban Sandwich
|$10.00
Top Seller. Our Cuban sandwich, What's not to love about ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles heated between crispy, pressed Puertorrican bread (pan sobao). served with potato chips.
|Mocha
|$4.50
2oz espresso with your choice of our delicious chocolate sauces dark or white, hot or iced.
|PF Berry Bowl
|$8.00
Top Seller. Our Berry bowl is made of fresh mixed berries (depending on season) and other fruits on top of Greek Yogurt and topped with granola and honey.
More about 19 Italian Bistro
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS
19 Italian Bistro
209 19th Street, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Lg Greek Salad
|$10.99
|Chicken Cacciatore
|$16.99
|Caprese Salad
|$8.99
More about VIRGINIA BEACH - Redwood Smoke Shack
VIRGINIA BEACH - Redwood Smoke Shack
2476 Nimmo Pkwy #126, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Naked Platter
|$14.50
Choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or beef brisket (+$). Served with 2 sides.
|Meat Sweats Platter
|$29.00
Includes sliced brisket, ribs, pulled pork, pulled chicken & housemade sausage, choice of 2 sides and white bread. Feeds 1-2 adults (how hungry are you?!).