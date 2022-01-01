Virginia Beach sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Virginia Beach

Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clayton's Counter

1337 Oceana Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pastrami$14.00
House specialty, vinegar slaw, mustard, brioche
HOT Italian Grinder$13.00
Mortadella, Genoa salami, spicy capicola, Fontina, L.T.O. vinegar & oil, oregano, red pepper flakes
Butter Burger$13.00
100% all-natural Hereford beef, un-salted butter, onions, pickles, American, Clayton's sauce, brioche
More about Clayton's Counter
The Pink Dinghy image

SANDWICHES

The Pink Dinghy

609 19th Street, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels$10.00
chorizo, golden raisins
Empanadas$10.00
lamb and pinenut
Al Pastor$16.00
pulled pork sandwhich
More about The Pink Dinghy
Pourfavor Coffee Shop image

 

Pourfavor Coffee Shop

5705 Lynnhaven Pkwy Suite 108, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$10.00
Top Seller. Our Cuban sandwich, What's not to love about ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles heated between crispy, pressed Puertorrican bread (pan sobao). served with potato chips.
Mocha$4.50
2oz espresso with your choice of our delicious chocolate sauces dark or white, hot or iced.
PF Berry Bowl$8.00
Top Seller. Our Berry bowl is made of fresh mixed berries (depending on season) and other fruits on top of Greek Yogurt and topped with granola and honey.
More about Pourfavor Coffee Shop
19 Italian Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

19 Italian Bistro

209 19th Street, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.8 (2173 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Greek Salad$10.99
Chicken Cacciatore$16.99
Caprese Salad$8.99
More about 19 Italian Bistro
VIRGINIA BEACH - Redwood Smoke Shack image

 

VIRGINIA BEACH - Redwood Smoke Shack

2476 Nimmo Pkwy #126, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Naked Platter$14.50
Choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or beef brisket (+$). Served with 2 sides.
Naked Platter$13.90
Choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or beef brisket (+$). Served with 2 sides.
Meat Sweats Platter$29.00
Includes sliced brisket, ribs, pulled pork, pulled chicken & housemade sausage, choice of 2 sides and white bread. Feeds 1-2 adults (how hungry are you?!).
More about VIRGINIA BEACH - Redwood Smoke Shack

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Virginia Beach

Tacos

Burritos

Salmon

Garlic Knots

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Virginia Beach to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston