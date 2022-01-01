Virginia Beach dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Virginia Beach

Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream

1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Meat Lover$19.99
Our signature pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, chopped bacon, cheddar & mozzerella cheeses.
12" Cheese$12.49
Our homemade dough topped with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Large House Garden Salad$7.99
A combination of crispy iceburg & romaine lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and a mixture of shredded red cabbage & carrots.
More about Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
Pollard's Chicken image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pollard's Chicken

6523 College Park Square, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (1391 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Okra (2)$3.25
Large Tender$10.50
Large Veg$5.29
More about Pollard's Chicken
Pourfavor Coffee Shop image

 

Pourfavor Coffee Shop

5705 Lynnhaven Pkwy Suite 108, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$10.00
Top Seller. Our Cuban sandwich, What's not to love about ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles heated between crispy, pressed Puertorrican bread (pan sobao). served with potato chips.
Mocha$4.50
2oz espresso with your choice of our delicious chocolate sauces dark or white, hot or iced.
PF Berry Bowl$8.00
Top Seller. Our Berry bowl is made of fresh mixed berries (depending on season) and other fruits on top of Greek Yogurt and topped with granola and honey.
More about Pourfavor Coffee Shop
Lolly's Creamery image

ICE CREAM

Lolly's Creamery

4000 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.7 (44 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lolly's Creamery

