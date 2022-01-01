Virginia Beach Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Virginia Beach

Bella Monte Restaurant & Enoteca image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Monte Restaurant & Enoteca

1201 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.6 (945 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Pizza$16.00
House Pizza$22.00
House Meatballs$12.00
More about Bella Monte Restaurant & Enoteca
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream

1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Meat Lover$19.99
Our signature pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, chopped bacon, cheddar & mozzerella cheeses.
12" Cheese$12.49
Our homemade dough topped with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Large House Garden Salad$7.99
A combination of crispy iceburg & romaine lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and a mixture of shredded red cabbage & carrots.
More about Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
La Bella Italia image

 

La Bella Italia

1065 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carni$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pancetta, sopressata, sausage.
Cesare$10.00
Anchovies, shaved parmesan, rustic croutons.
Rigatoni Bolognese$19.00
Rigatoni pasta with meat sauce.
More about La Bella Italia
Sal's NY Pizza image

 

Sal's NY Pizza

1608 Pleasure House Rd,Ste 101, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deluxe Cheese Steak$9.99
20" Cheese Pizza$18.99
10pc Buffalo Wings$13.99
More about Sal's NY Pizza
Bodacious Bakehouse image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES

Bodacious Bakehouse

309 Aragona Blvd Unit 105/106, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.7 (1177 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Al's Cauliflower Wings (Vegan)$8.00
Six house made breaded cauliflower wings. Served with vegan chipotle sauce.
Garlic Knots$7.99
Made with our pizza dough recipe and tied into knots. Garnished with garlic butter, grated parmesan and parsley flakes. Vegan garlic knots are made with extra virgin olive oil and garlic garnished with parsley flakes. Comes with a side of house marinara.
Pepperoni Pizza$11.25
Garlic oil, red sauce, parmesan and shredded mozzarella topped with pepperoni
More about Bodacious Bakehouse
19 Italian Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

19 Italian Bistro

209 19th Street, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.8 (2173 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Greek Salad$10.99
Chicken Cacciatore$16.99
Caprese Salad$8.99
More about 19 Italian Bistro

