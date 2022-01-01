Virginia Beach Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Virginia Beach
More about Bella Monte Restaurant & Enoteca
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Monte Restaurant & Enoteca
1201 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
|House Pizza
|$22.00
|House Meatballs
|$12.00
More about Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|16" Meat Lover
|$19.99
Our signature pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, chopped bacon, cheddar & mozzerella cheeses.
|12" Cheese
|$12.49
Our homemade dough topped with our signature pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.
|Large House Garden Salad
|$7.99
A combination of crispy iceburg & romaine lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and a mixture of shredded red cabbage & carrots.
More about La Bella Italia
La Bella Italia
1065 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Carni
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pancetta, sopressata, sausage.
|Cesare
|$10.00
Anchovies, shaved parmesan, rustic croutons.
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$19.00
Rigatoni pasta with meat sauce.
More about Sal's NY Pizza
Sal's NY Pizza
1608 Pleasure House Rd,Ste 101, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Deluxe Cheese Steak
|$9.99
|20" Cheese Pizza
|$18.99
|10pc Buffalo Wings
|$13.99
More about Bodacious Bakehouse
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES
Bodacious Bakehouse
309 Aragona Blvd Unit 105/106, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Al's Cauliflower Wings (Vegan)
|$8.00
Six house made breaded cauliflower wings. Served with vegan chipotle sauce.
|Garlic Knots
|$7.99
Made with our pizza dough recipe and tied into knots. Garnished with garlic butter, grated parmesan and parsley flakes. Vegan garlic knots are made with extra virgin olive oil and garlic garnished with parsley flakes. Comes with a side of house marinara.
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$11.25
Garlic oil, red sauce, parmesan and shredded mozzarella topped with pepperoni