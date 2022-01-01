Virginia Beach Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Virginia Beach
More about Carib Shack
Carib Shack
2272 W Great Neck Rd suite 2242, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Fiesta Burrito/Bowl
|$11.99
Choice of meat and rice, with shredded lettuce, black bean and roasted corn salsa, tomatoes, grilled pepper & onion, 5 cheese blend, and sour cream, in a flour tortilla or bowl
|Granny’s Curry Chicken Bowl
|$10.99
boneless all-natural cage free chicken with curry spices, curry potato & chick peas, rice
|Jerk Pork Bowl
|$11.99
*spicy* slow roasted pork in jerk sauce, cabbage & carrots, rice
More about De Rican Chef Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
De Rican Chef Restaurant
3208 Holland road 105, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Arroz Blanco Con Habichuelas (white rice & beans)
|$5.00
|Mayoketchup
|$0.50
|Pastel (pork)
|$4.00
More about The Pink Dinghy
SANDWICHES
The Pink Dinghy
609 19th Street, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Brussels
|$10.00
chorizo, golden raisins
|Empanadas
|$10.00
lamb and pinenut
|Al Pastor
|$16.00
pulled pork sandwhich