Virginia Beach Latin American restaurants you'll love

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Virginia Beach

Carib Shack image

 

Carib Shack

2272 W Great Neck Rd suite 2242, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fiesta Burrito/Bowl$11.99
Choice of meat and rice, with shredded lettuce, black bean and roasted corn salsa, tomatoes, grilled pepper & onion, 5 cheese blend, and sour cream, in a flour tortilla or bowl
Granny’s Curry Chicken Bowl$10.99
boneless all-natural cage free chicken with curry spices, curry potato & chick peas, rice
Jerk Pork Bowl$11.99
*spicy* slow roasted pork in jerk sauce, cabbage & carrots, rice
More about Carib Shack
De Rican Chef Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

De Rican Chef Restaurant

3208 Holland road 105, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Arroz Blanco Con Habichuelas (white rice & beans)$5.00
Mayoketchup$0.50
Pastel (pork)$4.00
More about De Rican Chef Restaurant
The Pink Dinghy image

SANDWICHES

The Pink Dinghy

609 19th Street, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels$10.00
chorizo, golden raisins
Empanadas$10.00
lamb and pinenut
Al Pastor$16.00
pulled pork sandwhich
More about The Pink Dinghy
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

Criollos Latin Food

2006 Atlantic Ave, VIRGINIA BEACH

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bandeja Paisa$21.99
More about Criollos Latin Food

