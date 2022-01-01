Virginia Beach Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Virginia Beach

Pelons Baja Grill image

 

Pelons Baja Grill

2212 General Booth blvd #200, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hang Ten$10.75
Grilled chicken, baja rice, black beans, pepper jack cheese, mild verde sauce, cilantro, onion and guacamole
The Dude$11.25
Grilled steak, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca and guacamole
3-Shrimp Tacos$11.95
Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce, pineapple fruit salsa, cilantro
More about Pelons Baja Grill
Nautilus Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nautilus Restaurant

3208 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 3.5 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SHRIMP TACOS$13.00
2 fried shrimp tacos with shredded cabbage, cilantro-lime corn and black bean salsa, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, drizzled with lemon pepper ranch and served with fries
CHICKEN BASKET$13.00
4 Chicken tenders served with french fries and bbq sauce
SHE CRAB$8.00
A local Favorite
More about Nautilus Restaurant
Pelons Baja Grill image

GRILL

Pelons Baja Grill

3619 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.1 (1074 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hang Ten$10.75
Grilled chicken, baja rice, black beans, pepper jack cheese, mild verde sauce, cilantro, onion and guacamole
3-Fish Tacos$10.95
Fried white fish, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca
California$12.95
Grilled steak, french fries, cheddar jack cheese, salsa fresca and sour cream
More about Pelons Baja Grill
Oceans Ole image

 

Oceans Ole

1307 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Chorizo Y Patatas$3.50
Side Guac$2.00
Chips and Dip$3.00
More about Oceans Ole
Cantina Laredo image

TACOS

Cantina Laredo

4505 Commerce St, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (1479 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Carnitas Bowl$13.00
Pork carnitas, rice, black beans, corn, jalapeno, pico de gallo and monterey jack. With chipotle wine sauce and cilantro
Fajita Tres$24.50
Grilled skirt steak, grilled chicken breast, grilled bacon-wrapped shrimp filled with jack cheese and jalapeño on a bed of caramelized onion and bell peppers. Garnished with roasted red pepper and cilantro. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans and fresh flour tortillas
Relleno de Camarones$19.75
Shrimp, monterey jack, vegetable and mushroom stuffed roasted green chili, with avocado, roasted red pepper and poblano sauce, on charred street corn and cilantro lime rice
More about Cantina Laredo
La Herradura image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

La Herradura

4801 Shore Dr B, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas Poblanas$9.99
Yolandas$11.50
MED Chips$3.50
More about La Herradura
Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana image

 

Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana

1375 Oceana Blvd Ste130, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
FLOUR TACOS$4.00
FLOUR TORTILLA W/CHIOCE OF MEAT
JESSY'S BURRITO$13.00
FLOUR TORTILLA WRAPPED W YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT, MELTED OAXACA CHEESE, RICE, BLACK BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATOE & JESSYS CHIPOTLE SAUCE. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF RICE AND BLACK BEANS.
TAMALES$3.50
CORN MASA FILLED W/ YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN/ GREEN SALSA OR PORK /RED SALSA
More about Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Virginia Beach

Tacos

Burritos

Salmon

Garlic Knots

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

French Fries

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Virginia Beach to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston