Virginia Beach Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Virginia Beach
Pelons Baja Grill
2212 General Booth blvd #200, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Hang Ten
|$10.75
Grilled chicken, baja rice, black beans, pepper jack cheese, mild verde sauce, cilantro, onion and guacamole
|The Dude
|$11.25
Grilled steak, baja rice, refried beans, cilantro, onion, salsa fresca and guacamole
|3-Shrimp Tacos
|$11.95
Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce, pineapple fruit salsa, cilantro
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nautilus Restaurant
3208 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$13.00
2 fried shrimp tacos with shredded cabbage, cilantro-lime corn and black bean salsa, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, drizzled with lemon pepper ranch and served with fries
|CHICKEN BASKET
|$13.00
4 Chicken tenders served with french fries and bbq sauce
|SHE CRAB
|$8.00
A local Favorite
Oceans Ole
1307 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Taco Chorizo Y Patatas
|$3.50
|Side Guac
|$2.00
|Chips and Dip
|$3.00
TACOS
Cantina Laredo
4505 Commerce St, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Crispy Carnitas Bowl
|$13.00
Pork carnitas, rice, black beans, corn, jalapeno, pico de gallo and monterey jack. With chipotle wine sauce and cilantro
|Fajita Tres
|$24.50
Grilled skirt steak, grilled chicken breast, grilled bacon-wrapped shrimp filled with jack cheese and jalapeño on a bed of caramelized onion and bell peppers. Garnished with roasted red pepper and cilantro. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans and fresh flour tortillas
|Relleno de Camarones
|$19.75
Shrimp, monterey jack, vegetable and mushroom stuffed roasted green chili, with avocado, roasted red pepper and poblano sauce, on charred street corn and cilantro lime rice
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
La Herradura
4801 Shore Dr B, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Poblanas
|$9.99
|Yolandas
|$11.50
|MED Chips
|$3.50
Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana
1375 Oceana Blvd Ste130, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|FLOUR TACOS
|$4.00
FLOUR TORTILLA W/CHIOCE OF MEAT
|JESSY'S BURRITO
|$13.00
FLOUR TORTILLA WRAPPED W YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT, MELTED OAXACA CHEESE, RICE, BLACK BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATOE & JESSYS CHIPOTLE SAUCE. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF RICE AND BLACK BEANS.
|TAMALES
|$3.50
CORN MASA FILLED W/ YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN/ GREEN SALSA OR PORK /RED SALSA