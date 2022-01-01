Virginia Beach seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Virginia Beach
Fishbones
1211 Atlantic Ave,, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|1 lb Crab Legs
|$24.00
Steamed Alaskan Snow Crab Legs
|Fried Fish Basket
|$13.00
Fried fillet of white fish with french fries
|Steak/Lobster Special
|$35.99
Dinner for two:
Two 8 OZ. Rib eyes
OR two twin 3 OZ. cold water lobster tails OR one of each.
Each dinner served with a side of roasted potatoes
SEAFOOD
The Shack
712 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|CHIX MAC N' CHEESE
|$20.00
(Serves 6-8)
|OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER
|$24.00
(1 Dozen)
|CHEF AYMER'S COLLARDS
|$14.00
(1 Quart)
FIREBREW Bar & Grill
1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Chicago Southside Pizza
|$14.00
Pizza sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, white onions, crushed red pepper, oregano, and our house cheese blend.
|Sweet Thai Chili Salmon
|$22.00
(Gluten Free) - 8 oz. fresh salmon pan seared and topped with our sweet thai chili glaze, then finished in our 600+ degree open flame fire deck oven. Served with garden vegetable risotto and roasted asparagus.
|Potato & Cheddar Pierogies
|$9.50
Five sauteed dumplings stuffed with creamy potatoes and white cheddar cheese, tossed with sour cream and ale onions.
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nautilus Restaurant
3208 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$13.00
2 fried shrimp tacos with shredded cabbage, cilantro-lime corn and black bean salsa, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, drizzled with lemon pepper ranch and served with fries
|CHICKEN BASKET
|$13.00
4 Chicken tenders served with french fries and bbq sauce
|SHE CRAB
|$8.00
A local Favorite
La Bella Italia
1065 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Carni
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pancetta, sopressata, sausage.
|Cesare
|$10.00
Anchovies, shaved parmesan, rustic croutons.
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$19.00
Rigatoni pasta with meat sauce.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Waterman's Surfside Grille
415 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Crabby Fries
|$4.50
Side order of fries topped with creamy house-made crab dip.
|PLAIN CHX SANDWICH
|$10.99
|FRIED SHRIMP
|$23.99
SEAFOOD
Chix on the Beach
701 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|CRABCAKE ENTREE
|$27.99
|CRABLEG BAG
|$36.99
|CRAB DIP
|$12.99
SEAFOOD
Lil Bit Nola
4878 Princess Anne Road Suite 103, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Beignet (8)
|$9.95
A New Orleans classic! Served hot with lots of powdered sugar! The best way to end a meal!
|Bowl Gumbo
|$14.95
Pulled chicken, andouille sausage and holy trinity served over rice.
|Beignet (4)
|$5.95
A New Orleans classic! Served hot with lots of powdered sugar! The best way to end a meal!
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
La Herradura
4801 Shore Dr B, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Enchiladas Poblanas
|$9.99
|Yolandas
|$11.50
|MED Chips
|$3.50
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky Oyster
2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Creamy She Crab Soup
|$7.99
A Chesapeake Bay tradition- made fresh daily!
|Fried Oyster Dinner
|$21.99
Fresh oysters, hand breaded and lightly fried to order
|Lucky's Hot Wings
|$12.99
One pound of Buffalo's finest hot wings!
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Atlantic
3004 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Dumplings
|$10.00
Pork, Shrimp, Scallop Dumplings with Citrus Ponzu, Cilantro, Sesame
|Hushpuppies
|$10.00
Virginia Blue Crab, Jalapenos, Honey
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried Chicken Thighs, House Hot Sauce, Pickles, Mayo on a Brioche Bun, Fries
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
HK on the Bay
4600 Lookout Rd, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Seafood Mac
|$25.00
Cavatappi - Crab Soup - 3 cheeses - Lump Crab - Scallops - Shrimp - Lobster
|Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
|$18.00
Sautéed Onion - Green and Red Peppers, Served with cheese/tomato/lettuce/salsa/sour cream all on the side
|Smoked Gouda & Beef Tip
|$20.00
Cavatappi - Gouda Cream - Mushrooms - Spinach - Kale - Red Onion - Steak Medallions
No Frill Bar and Grill
1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$18.99
Fried flounder, Old Bay fries, homemade coleslaw, remoulade sauce on the side
|Baked French Onion Soup
|$5.99
au gratin with garlic croutons
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$13.59
Shaved Ribeye, grilled onions, American cheese, fresh sub roll
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Blue Pete's Restaurant
1400 N. Muddy Creek Rd., Virginia Beach
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Aberdeen Barn
5805 Northampton Blvd, Virginia beach
|Popular items
|Fried Oysters Rockefeller
|$12.99
Barn exclusive specialty.
|Spicy Maple Grilled Wings
|$16.90
Smoked over night, then charbroiled, not fried, for extra flavor. Dressed with maple Carolina reaper ranch.
|Cup She Crab Soup
|$7.77
54 years and counting with our secret recipe. A delicious cup of she crab soup with lump crab meat and a touch of sherry. “Tidewaters best”
SEAFOOD
Margie & Ray's Crabhouse 2
1240 Sandbridge Rd, Virginia Beach