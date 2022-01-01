Virginia Beach seafood restaurants you'll love

Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Virginia Beach

Fishbones image

 

Fishbones

1211 Atlantic Ave,, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1 lb Crab Legs$24.00
Steamed Alaskan Snow Crab Legs
Fried Fish Basket$13.00
Fried fillet of white fish with french fries
Steak/Lobster Special$35.99
Dinner for two:
Two 8 OZ. Rib eyes
OR two twin 3 OZ. cold water lobster tails OR one of each.
Each dinner served with a side of roasted potatoes
More about Fishbones
The Shack image

SEAFOOD

The Shack

712 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (651 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHIX MAC N' CHEESE$20.00
(Serves 6-8)
OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER$24.00
(1 Dozen)
CHEF AYMER'S COLLARDS$14.00
(1 Quart)
More about The Shack
FIREBREW Bar & Grill image

 

FIREBREW Bar & Grill

1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicago Southside Pizza$14.00
Pizza sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, white onions, crushed red pepper, oregano, and our house cheese blend.
Sweet Thai Chili Salmon$22.00
(Gluten Free) - 8 oz. fresh salmon pan seared and topped with our sweet thai chili glaze, then finished in our 600+ degree open flame fire deck oven. Served with garden vegetable risotto and roasted asparagus.
Potato & Cheddar Pierogies$9.50
Five sauteed dumplings stuffed with creamy potatoes and white cheddar cheese, tossed with sour cream and ale onions.
More about FIREBREW Bar & Grill
Nautilus Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nautilus Restaurant

3208 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 3.5 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SHRIMP TACOS$13.00
2 fried shrimp tacos with shredded cabbage, cilantro-lime corn and black bean salsa, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, drizzled with lemon pepper ranch and served with fries
CHICKEN BASKET$13.00
4 Chicken tenders served with french fries and bbq sauce
SHE CRAB$8.00
A local Favorite
More about Nautilus Restaurant
La Bella Italia image

 

La Bella Italia

1065 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carni$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pancetta, sopressata, sausage.
Cesare$10.00
Anchovies, shaved parmesan, rustic croutons.
Rigatoni Bolognese$19.00
Rigatoni pasta with meat sauce.
More about La Bella Italia
Waterman's Surfside Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Waterman's Surfside Grille

415 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (9174 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crabby Fries$4.50
Side order of fries topped with creamy house-made crab dip.
PLAIN CHX SANDWICH$10.99
FRIED SHRIMP$23.99
More about Waterman's Surfside Grille
Chix on the Beach image

SEAFOOD

Chix on the Beach

701 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.1 (1795 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CRABCAKE ENTREE$27.99
CRABLEG BAG$36.99
CRAB DIP$12.99
More about Chix on the Beach
Lil Bit Nola image

SEAFOOD

Lil Bit Nola

4878 Princess Anne Road Suite 103, Virginia Beach

Avg 4 (240 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beignet (8)$9.95
A New Orleans classic! Served hot with lots of powdered sugar! The best way to end a meal!
Bowl Gumbo$14.95
Pulled chicken, andouille sausage and holy trinity served over rice.
Beignet (4)$5.95
A New Orleans classic! Served hot with lots of powdered sugar! The best way to end a meal!
More about Lil Bit Nola
La Herradura image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

La Herradura

4801 Shore Dr B, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (370 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas Poblanas$9.99
Yolandas$11.50
MED Chips$3.50
More about La Herradura
Lucky Oyster image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Oyster

2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (1534 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Creamy She Crab Soup$7.99
A Chesapeake Bay tradition- made fresh daily!
Fried Oyster Dinner$21.99
Fresh oysters, hand breaded and lightly fried to order
Lucky's Hot Wings$12.99
One pound of Buffalo's finest hot wings!
More about Lucky Oyster
The Atlantic image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Atlantic

3004 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.6 (1635 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dumplings$10.00
Pork, Shrimp, Scallop Dumplings with Citrus Ponzu, Cilantro, Sesame
Hushpuppies$10.00
Virginia Blue Crab, Jalapenos, Honey
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried Chicken Thighs, House Hot Sauce, Pickles, Mayo on a Brioche Bun, Fries
More about The Atlantic
HK on the Bay image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

HK on the Bay

4600 Lookout Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (1550 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Mac$25.00
Cavatappi - Crab Soup - 3 cheeses - Lump Crab - Scallops - Shrimp - Lobster
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas$18.00
Sautéed Onion - Green and Red Peppers, Served with cheese/tomato/lettuce/salsa/sour cream all on the side
Smoked Gouda & Beef Tip$20.00
Cavatappi - Gouda Cream - Mushrooms - Spinach - Kale - Red Onion - Steak Medallions
More about HK on the Bay
No Frill Bar and Grill image

 

No Frill Bar and Grill

1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$18.99
Fried flounder, Old Bay fries, homemade coleslaw, remoulade sauce on the side
Baked French Onion Soup$5.99
au gratin with garlic croutons
Philly Cheese Steak$13.59
Shaved Ribeye, grilled onions, American cheese, fresh sub roll
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
21st Street Grill image

 

21st Street Grill

200 21ST STREET STE 103B, VIRGINIA BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 21st Street Grill
Blue Pete's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Blue Pete's Restaurant

1400 N. Muddy Creek Rd., Virginia Beach

Avg 4 (683 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Blue Pete's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Aberdeen Barn

5805 Northampton Blvd, Virginia beach

Avg 4.1 (1915 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Oysters Rockefeller$12.99
Barn exclusive specialty.
Spicy Maple Grilled Wings$16.90
Smoked over night, then charbroiled, not fried, for extra flavor. Dressed with maple Carolina reaper ranch.
Cup She Crab Soup$7.77
54 years and counting with our secret recipe. A delicious cup of she crab soup with lump crab meat and a touch of sherry. “Tidewaters best”
More about Aberdeen Barn
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

Margie & Ray's Crabhouse 2

1240 Sandbridge Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
More about Margie & Ray's Crabhouse 2
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

The Back Deck

3323 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach

Avg 3.6 (523 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Back Deck

