Virginia Beach steakhouses you'll love

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
HK on the Bay
4600 Lookout Rd, Virginia Beach
|Popular items
|Seafood Mac
|$25.00
Cavatappi - Crab Soup - 3 cheeses - Lump Crab - Scallops - Shrimp - Lobster
|Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
|$18.00
Sautéed Onion - Green and Red Peppers, Served with cheese/tomato/lettuce/salsa/sour cream all on the side
|Smoked Gouda & Beef Tip
|$20.00
Cavatappi - Gouda Cream - Mushrooms - Spinach - Kale - Red Onion - Steak Medallions
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Blue Pete's Restaurant
1400 N. Muddy Creek Rd., Virginia Beach
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Aberdeen Barn
5805 Northampton Blvd, Virginia beach
|Popular items
|Fried Oysters Rockefeller
|$12.99
Barn exclusive specialty.
|Spicy Maple Grilled Wings
|$16.90
Smoked over night, then charbroiled, not fried, for extra flavor. Dressed with maple Carolina reaper ranch.
|Cup She Crab Soup
|$7.77
54 years and counting with our secret recipe. A delicious cup of she crab soup with lump crab meat and a touch of sherry. “Tidewaters best”