Antipasto salad in Virginia Beach

Brothers Pizza
1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach
|Antipasto Salad
|$13.99
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, Giardiniera pickled veggies, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, and your choice of dressing.
Brother's Pizza
401 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach
|Antipasto Salad
|$13.99
