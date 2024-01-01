Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arepas in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve arepas

Crazy Munchies Pizza

1405 Harpers Rd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Arepa Beef$8.50
Wed Arepa$4.00
More about Crazy Munchies Pizza
Item pic

 

Pal Carajo Arepa Lounge

1642 Pleasure House Rd Ste 108, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arepa de Pernil (Pork)$10.98
Grilled or Fried corn dough patty stuffed with Roasted Pork Shoulder.
Arepa Sampler$25.98
Five fried mini arepas.
*Shredded Beef & Cheese
*Chicken & Cheese
*Roasted Pork Shoulder
*Chicken Avocado Salad
*Sausage & Cheese
There are not changes or substitutions.
Arepa Sifrina$12.98
More about Pal Carajo Arepa Lounge

