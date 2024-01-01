Arepas in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve arepas
Crazy Munchies Pizza
1405 Harpers Rd, Virginia Beach
|Arepa Beef
|$8.50
|Wed Arepa
|$4.00
Pal Carajo Arepa Lounge
1642 Pleasure House Rd Ste 108, Virginia Beach
|Arepa de Pernil (Pork)
|$10.98
Grilled or Fried corn dough patty stuffed with Roasted Pork Shoulder.
|Arepa Sampler
|$25.98
Five fried mini arepas.
*Shredded Beef & Cheese
*Chicken & Cheese
*Roasted Pork Shoulder
*Chicken Avocado Salad
*Sausage & Cheese
There are not changes or substitutions.
|Arepa Sifrina
|$12.98