Baby back ribs in Virginia Beach

FIREBREW Bar & Grill
1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach
|Full Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs
|$32.00
(Gluten Free) - Cooked "low and slow" resulting in fall off the bone tender baby back ribs smothered with our honey BBQ sauce. Served with baked potato wedges and our vegetable of the day.
|1/2 Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs
|$19.00
(Gluten Free) - Cooked "low and slow" overnight in our fire deck oven, resulting in fall off the bone tender baby back ribs smothered with our honey BBQ sauce. Served with baked potato wedges and our vegetable of the day.