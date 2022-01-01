Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baby back ribs in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve baby back ribs

1453311f-5d8c-4612-b303-26dc0244e2c8 image

 

FIREBREW Bar & Grill

1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach

Takeout
Full Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs$32.00
(Gluten Free) - Cooked "low and slow" resulting in fall off the bone tender baby back ribs smothered with our honey BBQ sauce. Served with baked potato wedges and our vegetable of the day.
1/2 Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs$19.00
(Gluten Free) - Cooked "low and slow" overnight in our fire deck oven, resulting in fall off the bone tender baby back ribs smothered with our honey BBQ sauce. Served with baked potato wedges and our vegetable of the day.
More about FIREBREW Bar & Grill
Malbon Bros BBQ image

 

Malbon Bros BBQ

1896 General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach

TakeoutDelivery
1 Slab of Baby Back Ribs$17.49
More about Malbon Bros BBQ

