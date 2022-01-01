Buffalo wings in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve buffalo wings
More about Pollard's Chicken
Pollard's Chicken
100 London Bridge Shopping Ctr, Virginia Beach
|Buffalo Wings
|$2.40
|Boneless Buffalo Wings
|$0.00
More about Pollard's Chicken
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pollard's Chicken
6523 College Park Square, Virginia Beach
|Buffalo Wings
|$0.00
More about Aberdeen Barn
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Aberdeen Barn
5805 Northampton Blvd, Virginia beach
|Buffalo Wings
|$16.90
More about Sal's NY Pizza
Sal's NY Pizza
1608 Pleasure House Rd,Ste 101, Virginia Beach
|10pc Buffalo Wings
|$13.99