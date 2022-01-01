Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Fishbones image

 

Fishbones

1211 Atlantic Ave,, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$14.00
10 Wings
More about Fishbones
Pollard's Chicken image

 

Pollard's Chicken

100 London Bridge Shopping Ctr, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$2.40
Boneless Buffalo Wings$0.00
More about Pollard's Chicken
Pollard's Chicken image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pollard's Chicken

6523 College Park Square, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (1391 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$0.00
More about Pollard's Chicken
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Aberdeen Barn

5805 Northampton Blvd, Virginia beach

Avg 4.1 (1915 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Wings$16.90
More about Aberdeen Barn
Sal's NY Pizza image

 

Sal's NY Pizza

1608 Pleasure House Rd,Ste 101, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
10pc Buffalo Wings$13.99
More about Sal's NY Pizza
c3722a29-b1dc-4f91-9559-34226b0bfb7f image

 

New Realm Brewing Company

1209 Craft Lane, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wings$14.00
Ranch & Blue Cheese Dressing
Crunchy Vegetable
(G)
More about New Realm Brewing Company

