Cheesecake in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve cheesecake

Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clayton's Counter

1337 Oceana Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake$7.00
More about Clayton's Counter
FIREBREW Bar & Grill image

 

FIREBREW Bar & Grill

1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
New York Cheesecake$7.50
More about FIREBREW Bar & Grill
The Stockpot image

 

The Stockpot

700 19th St, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie Dough Cheesecake$4.00
More about The Stockpot
Brothers Pizza image

 

Brothers Pizza

1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turtle Cheesecake$6.99
Drizzled with chocolate, caramel and pecans
Strawberry Cheesecake$6.49
Try topped with sweet strawberries in glaze
Plain Cheesecake$5.49
A classic, New York-style cheesecake made with rich cream cheese, baked inside a graham cracker crust.
More about Brothers Pizza
Redhead Bay Cafe image

SEAFOOD

Redhead Bay Cafe

605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.9 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Berry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake topped with sweet berry compote
More about Redhead Bay Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream

1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Cheesecake$7.49
Enjoy a slice of one of our decadent homemade cheesecakes. Click to see what flavors we currently have available.
More about Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
Item pic

 

La Bella Italia

1065 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NY Cheesecake$12.00
More about La Bella Italia
Eurasia image

 

Eurasia

960 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake$9.00
Lavender chantilly, lemon curd
More about Eurasia
SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN • image

 

SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •

1917 South Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake$5.99
More about SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •
Brother's Pizza image

 

Brother's Pizza

401 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turtle Cheesecake$6.99
Drizzled with chocolate, caramel and pecans
More about Brother's Pizza
The Pizza Box image

 

The Pizza Box

2372 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$4.99
Turtle Cheesecake$5.99
Strawberry Cheesecake$5.99
More about The Pizza Box
No Frill Bar and Grill image

 

No Frill Bar and Grill

1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carnegie Style Cheesecake$9.00
Carnegie Deli NY style cheesecake with whipped cream and raspberry sauce
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Pie-o-neer Pizza

1170 Amphibious Drive, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Velvet Cheesecake$4.99
Cheesecake$4.29
More about Pie-o-neer Pizza
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

1564 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.6 (2651 reviews)
Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake$0.00
More about The Melting Pot

