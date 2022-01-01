Cheesecake in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve cheesecake
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clayton's Counter
1337 Oceana Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Cheesecake
|$7.00
FIREBREW Bar & Grill
1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach
|New York Cheesecake
|$7.50
Brothers Pizza
1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach
|Turtle Cheesecake
|$6.99
Drizzled with chocolate, caramel and pecans
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$6.49
Try topped with sweet strawberries in glaze
|Plain Cheesecake
|$5.49
A classic, New York-style cheesecake made with rich cream cheese, baked inside a graham cracker crust.
SEAFOOD
Redhead Bay Cafe
605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach
|Berry Cheesecake
|$7.00
Creamy cheesecake topped with sweet berry compote
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach
|Homemade Cheesecake
|$7.49
Enjoy a slice of one of our decadent homemade cheesecakes. Click to see what flavors we currently have available.
Eurasia
960 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$9.00
Lavender chantilly, lemon curd
SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •
1917 South Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$5.99
Brother's Pizza
401 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach
|Turtle Cheesecake
|$6.99
Drizzled with chocolate, caramel and pecans
The Pizza Box
2372 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Cheesecake
|$4.99
|Turtle Cheesecake
|$5.99
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$5.99
No Frill Bar and Grill
1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach
|Carnegie Style Cheesecake
|$9.00
Carnegie Deli NY style cheesecake with whipped cream and raspberry sauce
Pie-o-neer Pizza
1170 Amphibious Drive, Virginia Beach
|Red Velvet Cheesecake
|$4.99
|Cheesecake
|$4.29