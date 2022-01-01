Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve chef salad

Item pic

 

Brothers Pizza

1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef Salad$11.99
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, and shredded cheddar with fresh sliced black forest ham & roasted turkey with your choice of dressing.
More about Brothers Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream

1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)
Takeout
Small Chef Salad$7.99
Our house salad topped with a hard boiled egg, sliced ham, turkey & provolone, shredded cheddar cheeses & chopped bacon.
Large Chef Salad$10.99
Our house salad topped with a hard boiled egg, sliced ham, turkey & provolone, shredded cheddar cheeses & chopped bacon.
More about Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN • image

 

SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •

1917 South Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$16.00
More about SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •
Brother's Pizza image

 

Brother's Pizza

401 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad$11.99
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, and shredded cheddar with fresh sliced black forest ham & roasted turkey with your choice of dressing.
More about Brother's Pizza

