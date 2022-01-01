Chef salad in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve chef salad
Brothers Pizza
1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach
|Chef Salad
|$11.99
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, and shredded cheddar with fresh sliced black forest ham & roasted turkey with your choice of dressing.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach
|Small Chef Salad
|$7.99
Our house salad topped with a hard boiled egg, sliced ham, turkey & provolone, shredded cheddar cheeses & chopped bacon.
|Large Chef Salad
|$10.99
Our house salad topped with a hard boiled egg, sliced ham, turkey & provolone, shredded cheddar cheeses & chopped bacon.
SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •
1917 South Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Chef Salad
|$16.00