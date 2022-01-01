Chicken burritos in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve chicken burritos
More about Carib Shack
Carib Shack
2272 W Great Neck Rd suite 2242, Virginia Beach
|Shack Jerk Chicken Burrito
|$12.95
*spicy* boneless all-natural cage free chicken in jerk sauce, cabbage & carrots, rice
|Mama's Stew Chicken Burrito
|$12.95
boneless all-natural cage free chicken stewed with gravy, lentils, rice
|Granny’s Curry Chicken Burrito
|$12.95
boneless all-natural cage free chicken with curry spices, curry potato & chick peas, rice
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
No Frill Bar and Grill
1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach
|Crispy Chicken Burrito
|$15.99
Southern fried chicken tenders, rice, grilled onions and cheddar Jack cheese in a flour tortilla, served on a bed of black beans, topped with Enchilada sauce, lettuce, fresh Pico de Gallo and sour cream on the side