Chicken burritos in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Item pic

 

Carib Shack

2272 W Great Neck Rd suite 2242, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shack Jerk Chicken Burrito$12.95
*spicy* boneless all-natural cage free chicken in jerk sauce, cabbage & carrots, rice
Mama's Stew Chicken Burrito$12.95
boneless all-natural cage free chicken stewed with gravy, lentils, rice
Granny’s Curry Chicken Burrito$12.95
boneless all-natural cage free chicken with curry spices, curry potato & chick peas, rice
No Frill Bar and Grill image

 

No Frill Bar and Grill

1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Burrito$15.99
Southern fried chicken tenders, rice, grilled onions and cheddar Jack cheese in a flour tortilla, served on a bed of black beans, topped with Enchilada sauce, lettuce, fresh Pico de Gallo and sour cream on the side
