Chicken kebabs in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve chicken kebabs
More about Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Chicken Kebab Platter
|$12.99
Chicken tender pieces marinated with a blend Garlic herb spice and a touch of sea salt. Grilled to perfection.
All platters served with one grilled skewer of meat, one skewer of grilled
vegetables, hummus, and a side of our delicious basmati rice.
More about Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop
Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop
1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727, Virginia Beach
|Chicken Kebab Platter
|$12.99
Chicken tender pieces marinated with a blend Garlic herb spice and a touch of sea salt. Grilled to perfection.
All platters served with one grilled skewer of meat, one skewer of grilled
vegetables, hummus, and a side of our delicious basmati rice.