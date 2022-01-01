Chicken tenders in Virginia Beach

Go
Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.2 (1667 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$7.00
All white meat chicken breast strips, lightly fried and served with honey mustard
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.50
served with potato chips
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
Chix on the Beach image

SEAFOOD

Chix on the Beach

701 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.1 (1795 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDERS$7.99
More about Chix on the Beach
No Frill Bar and Grill image

 

No Frill Bar and Grill

1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$5.99
House breaded chicken fingers
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Cobalt Grille

1624 Laskin Rd Suite 762, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers$9.00
More about Cobalt Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach

Cake

Pierogies

Mac And Cheese

Salad Wrap

Cheeseburgers

Curry

Chicken Sandwiches

Shrimp Basket

Map

More near Virginia Beach to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston