Chicken tenders in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
All white meat chicken breast strips, lightly fried and served with honey mustard
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.50
served with potato chips
More about Chix on the Beach
SEAFOOD
Chix on the Beach
701 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$7.99
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
No Frill Bar and Grill
1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach
|Chicken Fingers
|$5.99
House breaded chicken fingers