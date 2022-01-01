Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Virginia Beach

Go
Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

La Bella Italia

1065 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Double Chocolate Cake$11.00
More about La Bella Italia
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Aberdeen Barn

5805 Northampton Blvd, Virginia beach

Avg 4.1 (1915 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$16.75
More about Aberdeen Barn
Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke image

 

Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke

108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake$6.00
More about Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Oyster

2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (1534 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Volcano Cake$5.99
Molten Chocolate cake with Vanilla Bean ice cream, topped with Hot fudge and Caramel.
More about Lucky Oyster
Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop image

 

Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop

1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake$6.00
Big Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop

Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach

Fritters

Po Boy

Pizza Steak

Cuban Sandwiches

Meatloaf

Corn Dogs

Mushroom Burgers

Hash Browns

Map

More near Virginia Beach to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston