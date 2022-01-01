Clams in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve clams
More about Pollard's Chicken
Pollard's Chicken
100 London Bridge Shopping Ctr, Virginia Beach
|Clam Dinner
|$10.99
More about La Bella Italia
La Bella Italia
1065 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach
|Linguine & Clams
|$26.00
Aglio olio, e peperoncino.
More about Pollard's Chicken
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pollard's Chicken
6523 College Park Square, Virginia Beach
|Clam Basket
|$8.75
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Virginia Beach (Shore Dr)
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Virginia Beach (Shore Dr)
3273 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach
|Bowl New England Clam Chowder
|$7.00
|Small New England Clam Chowder
|$5.50
More about Lucky Oyster
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky Oyster
2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach
|Cup of New England Clam Chowder
|$5.99
Lucky's own recipe! Best Chowder in town!
|New England Clam Chowder
|$6.99
Lucky's own recipe! Best Chowder in town!
More about The Atlantic
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Atlantic
3004 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
|Steamed Middleneck Clams (ea)
|$1.25