Clams in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve clams

Pollard's Chicken image

 

Pollard's Chicken

100 London Bridge Shopping Ctr, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Dinner$10.99
More about Pollard's Chicken
Item pic

 

La Bella Italia

1065 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Linguine & Clams$26.00
Aglio olio, e peperoncino.
More about La Bella Italia
Pollard's Chicken image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pollard's Chicken

6523 College Park Square, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (1391 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Basket$8.75
More about Pollard's Chicken
The Pink Dinghy image

SANDWICHES

The Pink Dinghy

609 19th Street, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Clams$16.00
More about The Pink Dinghy
Bowl New England Clam Chowder image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Virginia Beach (Shore Dr)

3273 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl New England Clam Chowder$7.00
Small New England Clam Chowder$5.50
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Virginia Beach (Shore Dr)
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Oyster

2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (1534 reviews)
Takeout
Cup of New England Clam Chowder$5.99
Lucky's own recipe! Best Chowder in town!
New England Clam Chowder$6.99
Lucky's own recipe! Best Chowder in town!
More about Lucky Oyster
The Atlantic image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Atlantic

3004 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.6 (1635 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Middleneck Clams (ea)$1.25
More about The Atlantic
MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT image

 

MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT

1860 LASKIN RD Suite 115B, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hokki Clam$3.95
Wild Canada
More about MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT

