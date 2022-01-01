Cobb salad in Virginia Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve cobb salad

Carib Shack

2272 W Great Neck Rd suite 2242, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caribbean Cobb Salad$12.95
Mixed greens & romaine, carrots, shredded red cabbage, tomatoes, five cheese blend, hard boiled eggs, bacon, avocado with shack made green goddess dressing. -add protein available
More about Carib Shack
The Egg Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.6 (2984 reviews)
Takeout
Popeye Cobb Salad$12.99
Spinach topped with red onions,
bleu cheese crumbles, Roma
tomatoes, hard boiled egg,
peppered bacon topped with grilled
or hand-battered fried chicken
Cobb Salad$13.99
Arugula and romaine lettuce topped
with avocado, Roma tomatoes,
cheddar cheese, carrots, hard boiled
egg, peppered bacon topped with
grilled or hand-battered fried
chicken
More about The Egg Bistro
FIREBREW Bar & Grill image

 

FIREBREW Bar & Grill

1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
FIREBREW Cobb Salad$15.00
(Gluten Free) - Grilled chicken breast, egg, applewood bacon, roasted tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, and avocado over a blend of romaine lettuce and mixed greens.
More about FIREBREW Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Brothers Pizza

1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$11.99
Fresh cut lettuce, sliced roma tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, shredded cheddar, diced ham, crumbled bacon, and croutons with your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Brothers Pizza
The Egg Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

1033 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.7 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$13.99
Arugula and romaine lettuce topped
with avocado, Roma tomatoes,
cheddar cheese, carrots, hard boiled
egg, peppered bacon topped with
grilled or hand-battered fried
chicken
More about The Egg Bistro
Chix on the Beach image

SEAFOOD

Chix on the Beach

701 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.1 (1795 reviews)
Takeout
COBB SALAD$14.99
More about Chix on the Beach
Harvest image

 

Harvest

1718 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beach Cobb Salad$12.00
Herb Chicken, Spinach, Cucumber, Egg, Tomatoes, Bacon, Honey Mustard Dressing.
More about Harvest
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Oyster

2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (1534 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad (GF)$16.99
The seafood lovers salad! Blackened Bay Scallops, fresh crab meat and Chilled Bay shrimp together with crispy bacon, mixed cheeses, tomatoes, sliced egg, cucumber and sliced avocado over fresh garden greens.
More about Lucky Oyster
Keagan's image

 

Keagan's

244 Market Street, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Cobb Salad$9.00
More about Keagan's
Brother's Pizza image

 

Brother's Pizza

401 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$11.99
Fresh cut lettuce, sliced roma tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, shredded cheddar, diced ham, crumbled bacon, and croutons with your choice of dressing on the side.
More about Brother's Pizza
The Pizza Box image

 

The Pizza Box

2372 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Box Cobb Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, wedged tomatoes, eggs, ham, chopped bacon, green peppers, red onions, tri blend cheese, cucumbers, croutons
More about The Pizza Box

