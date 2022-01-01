Cobb salad in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Carib Shack
Carib Shack
2272 W Great Neck Rd suite 2242, Virginia Beach
|Caribbean Cobb Salad
|$12.95
Mixed greens & romaine, carrots, shredded red cabbage, tomatoes, five cheese blend, hard boiled eggs, bacon, avocado with shack made green goddess dressing. -add protein available
More about The Egg Bistro
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach
|Popeye Cobb Salad
|$12.99
Spinach topped with red onions,
bleu cheese crumbles, Roma
tomatoes, hard boiled egg,
peppered bacon topped with grilled
or hand-battered fried chicken
|Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Arugula and romaine lettuce topped
with avocado, Roma tomatoes,
cheddar cheese, carrots, hard boiled
egg, peppered bacon topped with
grilled or hand-battered fried
chicken
More about FIREBREW Bar & Grill
FIREBREW Bar & Grill
1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach
|FIREBREW Cobb Salad
|$15.00
(Gluten Free) - Grilled chicken breast, egg, applewood bacon, roasted tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, and avocado over a blend of romaine lettuce and mixed greens.
More about Brothers Pizza
Brothers Pizza
1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach
|Cobb Salad
|$11.99
Fresh cut lettuce, sliced roma tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, shredded cheddar, diced ham, crumbled bacon, and croutons with your choice of dressing on the side.
More about The Egg Bistro
FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
1033 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Arugula and romaine lettuce topped
with avocado, Roma tomatoes,
cheddar cheese, carrots, hard boiled
egg, peppered bacon topped with
grilled or hand-battered fried
chicken
More about Chix on the Beach
SEAFOOD
Chix on the Beach
701 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach
|COBB SALAD
|$14.99
More about Harvest
Harvest
1718 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Beach Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Herb Chicken, Spinach, Cucumber, Egg, Tomatoes, Bacon, Honey Mustard Dressing.
More about Lucky Oyster
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky Oyster
2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach
|Cobb Salad (GF)
|$16.99
The seafood lovers salad! Blackened Bay Scallops, fresh crab meat and Chilled Bay shrimp together with crispy bacon, mixed cheeses, tomatoes, sliced egg, cucumber and sliced avocado over fresh garden greens.
More about Brother's Pizza
Brother's Pizza
401 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach
|Cobb Salad
|$11.99
Fresh cut lettuce, sliced roma tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, shredded cheddar, diced ham, crumbled bacon, and croutons with your choice of dressing on the side.