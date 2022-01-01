Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Collard greens in
Virginia Beach
/
Virginia Beach
/
Collard Greens
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve collard greens
Beach Bully
601 19th St, Virginia Beach
No reviews yet
COLLARD GREENS (VINEGAR BASED)
$0.00
MADE IN HOUSE SEASONED WITH SMOKED TURKEY
More about Beach Bully
Malbon Bros BBQ
1896 General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach
No reviews yet
Collard Greens 1 lb
$5.99
More about Malbon Bros BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach
Turkey Bacon
Garlic Bread
Chai Lattes
Kale Salad
Baby Back Ribs
Chocolate Brownies
Pierogies
Meat Calzones
More near Virginia Beach to explore
Norfolk
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
Chesapeake
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Suffolk
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Moyock
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Poquoson
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Corolla
No reviews yet
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(273 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(547 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(876 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(222 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(307 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston