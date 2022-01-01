Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve egg rolls

Commonwealth Brewing Company image

 

Commonwealth Brewing Company

2444 Pleasure House Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.6 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Korean BBQ Egg Rolls$12.00
Our house-made Bulgogi and Kimchi wrapped in a crispy egg roll wrapper with Pickled Carrots and Daikon. Served with a Gochujang dipping sauce.
More about Commonwealth Brewing Company
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.2 (1667 reviews)
Takeout
Irish Egg Roll$8.00
Corned beef, potatoes, and seasoned cabbage wrapped in a wonton and fried.
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
Keagan's image

 

Keagan's

244 Market Street, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Egg Rolls$10.00
More about Keagan's

