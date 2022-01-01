Egg rolls in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about Commonwealth Brewing Company
Commonwealth Brewing Company
2444 Pleasure House Rd, Virginia Beach
|Korean BBQ Egg Rolls
|$12.00
Our house-made Bulgogi and Kimchi wrapped in a crispy egg roll wrapper with Pickled Carrots and Daikon. Served with a Gochujang dipping sauce.
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
|Irish Egg Roll
|$8.00
Corned beef, potatoes, and seasoned cabbage wrapped in a wonton and fried.