Fajita salad in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve fajita salad

Plaza Azteca Haygood

4501 Haygood Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Taco Salad$14.00
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken or steak, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo.
Chicken Fajita Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce with pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado and cheese
More about Plaza Azteca Haygood
Planet Pizza | Virginia Beach

812 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHKN Fajita Salad$11.99
More about Planet Pizza | Virginia Beach
Plaza Azteca Holland

4292 Holland Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Taco Salad$14.00
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken or steak, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo.
More about Plaza Azteca Holland
Plaza Azteca - Providence

5209 providence rd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Salad$17.00
Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce with pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado and cheese
Fajita Taco Salad$18.00
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken or steak, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo.
More about Plaza Azteca - Providence

