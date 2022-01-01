Fattoush salad in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve fattoush salad
The Stockpot
700 19th St, Virginia Beach
|Fattoush Salad (VV, GFO)
|$10.50
Falafel, mixed greens, cucumber, radish, tomato, fresh herbs, za'atar, sumac, pita chips. citrus vinaigrette, tahini dressing on the side.
Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Fattoush Entree Salad
|$14.00
This Azar’s specialty is a blend of Romaine and green leaf lettuce, carrots, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, red peppers, homemade pita chips and pitted kalamata olives tossed with a lemon herb dressing, sumac and zaatar.
Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop
1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727, Virginia Beach
|Fattoush Entree Salad
|$14.00
