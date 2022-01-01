Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fattoush salad in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve fattoush salad

The Stockpot image

 

The Stockpot

700 19th St, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fattoush Salad (VV, GFO)$10.50
Falafel, mixed greens, cucumber, radish, tomato, fresh herbs, za'atar, sumac, pita chips. citrus vinaigrette, tahini dressing on the side.
More about The Stockpot
Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke image

 

Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke

108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Entree Salad$14.00
This Azar’s specialty is a blend of Romaine and green leaf lettuce, carrots, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, red peppers, homemade pita chips and pitted kalamata olives tossed with a lemon herb dressing, sumac and zaatar.
More about Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop image

 

Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop

1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Entree Salad$14.00
This Azar’s specialty is a blend of Romaine and green leaf lettuce, carrots, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, red peppers, homemade pita chips and pitted kalamata olives tossed with a lemon herb dressing, sumac and zaatar.
More about Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop

