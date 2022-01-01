Fish sandwiches in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
More about Fishbones
Fishbones
1211 Atlantic Ave,, Virginia Beach
|Fish Sandwich
|$14.00
A fresh fillet of white fish, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with lettuce and tomato
More about Pollard's Chicken
Pollard's Chicken
100 London Bridge Shopping Ctr, Virginia Beach
|Fish Sandwich
|$6.99
More about Nautilus Restaurant
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nautilus Restaurant
3208 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach
|FISH SANDWICH
|$15.00
Hand breaded white fish, with lettuce and tomato, served with fries and tartar sauce on the side
More about Big Woody's Bar & Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Big Woody's Bar & Grill
1479 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Blackened Fish Sandwich
|$12.99
|Crazy Big Fish Sandwich
|$9.99
Hand-breaded pollock filet deep served on a hoagie and topped with romaine lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with a side of Baja sauce and slaw.