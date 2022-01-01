Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Fishbones image

 

Fishbones

1211 Atlantic Ave,, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$14.00
A fresh fillet of white fish, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with lettuce and tomato
More about Fishbones
Pollard's Chicken image

 

Pollard's Chicken

100 London Bridge Shopping Ctr, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$6.99
More about Pollard's Chicken
Nautilus Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nautilus Restaurant

3208 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 3.5 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FISH SANDWICH$15.00
Hand breaded white fish, with lettuce and tomato, served with fries and tartar sauce on the side
More about Nautilus Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Big Woody's Bar & Grill

1479 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Fish Sandwich$12.99
Crazy Big Fish Sandwich$9.99
Hand-breaded pollock filet deep served on a hoagie and topped with romaine lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with a side of Baja sauce and slaw.
More about Big Woody's Bar & Grill

