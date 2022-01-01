Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve flan

De Rican Chef Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

De Rican Chef Restaurant

3208 Holland road 105, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flan De Vanilla$4.00
Flan De Queso$4.00
More about De Rican Chef Restaurant
Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana image

 

Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana

1375 Oceana Blvd Ste130, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CARAMEL FLAN CUP$2.99
More about Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana

