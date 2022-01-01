Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flan in
Virginia Beach
/
Virginia Beach
/
Flan
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve flan
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
De Rican Chef Restaurant
3208 Holland road 105, Virginia Beach
Avg 4.5
(1170 reviews)
Flan De Vanilla
$4.00
Flan De Queso
$4.00
More about De Rican Chef Restaurant
Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana
1375 Oceana Blvd Ste130, Virginia Beach
No reviews yet
CARAMEL FLAN CUP
$2.99
More about Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana
