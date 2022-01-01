French toast in Virginia Beach

Go
Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve french toast

The Egg Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.6 (2984 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$11.99
Two extra thick slices of local baked cinnamon swirl bread dipped in our signature French toast batter and grilled to perfection. Topped with
powder sugar and whipped butter. Served with warm syrup on the side
More about The Egg Bistro
The Egg Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

1033 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.7 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$11.99
Two extra thick slices of local baked cinnamon swirl bread dipped in our signature French toast batter and grilled to perfection. Topped with
powder sugar and whipped butter. Served with warm syrup on the side
More about The Egg Bistro
Bay Local Eatery image

 

Bay Local Eatery

972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
JAMAICAN DARK RUM FRENCH TOAST$12.99
Sliced French bread soaked in cinnamon, brown sugar and dark rum then grilled golden brown with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links
More about Bay Local Eatery
Harvest image

 

Harvest

1718 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hawaiian Crunchy French Toast$14.00
More about Harvest

Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach

Cake

Crab Cakes

Pies

French Fries

Ravioli

Pretzels

Sliders

Dumplings

Map

More near Virginia Beach to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston