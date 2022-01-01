French toast in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve french toast
The Egg Bistro
2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach
|Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
|$11.99
Two extra thick slices of local baked cinnamon swirl bread dipped in our signature French toast batter and grilled to perfection. Topped with
powder sugar and whipped butter. Served with warm syrup on the side
Bay Local Eatery
972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach
|JAMAICAN DARK RUM FRENCH TOAST
|$12.99
Sliced French bread soaked in cinnamon, brown sugar and dark rum then grilled golden brown with choice of applewood smoked bacon or smoky sausage links