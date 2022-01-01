Fried chicken sandwiches in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Carib Shack
2272 W Great Neck Rd suite 2242, Virginia Beach
|Carib Shack Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.59
Buttermilk marinated chicken thighs seasoned & crafted by hand - battered & breaded fried until crispy served with pickles, topped with choice of sauce on toasted coco bread
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich-Fried
|$10.99
Fried Chicken Breast smothered in buffalo sauce & served on a toasted Kaiser roll. Topped with our homemade ranch, lettuce & tomato.
SANDWICHES
The Pink Dinghy
609 19th Street, Virginia Beach
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00