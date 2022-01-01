Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Carib Shack

2272 W Great Neck Rd suite 2242, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carib Shack Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.59
Buttermilk marinated chicken thighs seasoned & crafted by hand - battered & breaded fried until crispy served with pickles, topped with choice of sauce on toasted coco bread
More about Carib Shack
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream

1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich-Fried$10.99
Fried Chicken Breast smothered in buffalo sauce & served on a toasted Kaiser roll. Topped with our homemade ranch, lettuce & tomato.
More about Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
The Pink Dinghy image

SANDWICHES

The Pink Dinghy

609 19th Street, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about The Pink Dinghy
Item pic

 

Citrus

357 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED CHICKEN WAFFLE SANDWICH$12.99
w/spicy maple syrup
More about Citrus

