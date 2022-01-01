Fried pickles in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve fried pickles
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach
|Fried Pickles
|$8.49
Sliced pickles, lightly breaded & fried to perfection. Served with our homemade ranch for dipping.
Kelly's Tavern
1936 Laskin Road #201, Va Beach
|Dill Pickle Fries
|$10.00
Served with Housemade Ranch
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Big Woody's Bar & Grill
1479 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$7.49
Big Woody's fried dill pickle chips will tickle the taste buds with every bite. Served with cajun ranch.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Atlantic
3004 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
|Fried Pickles
|$5.00
Brother's Pizza
401 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach
|Fried Pickles
|$8.49