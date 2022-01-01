Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried scallops in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve fried scallops

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Aberdeen Barn

5805 Northampton Blvd, Virginia beach

Avg 4.1 (1915 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Add On fried Scallops$19.90
More about Aberdeen Barn
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Oyster - 2165 General Booth Boulevard #154

2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (1534 reviews)
Takeout
Broiled or Crunch Fried Sea Scallops$25.99
Lightly seasoned Sea Scallops baked in butter or flash fried to a delicate crisp.
More about Lucky Oyster - 2165 General Booth Boulevard #154

