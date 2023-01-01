Funnel cake in Virginia Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Sweet Spot (Atlantic Ave) - Atlantic Ave (Ocean Front)

1718 atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

2. Oreo Fun Funnel Cake$12.99
Fried To Order Funnel Cake With 1 scoop of cookies & cream ice cream,
Crushed oreo’s &
Hot fudge.
1. Funnel Cake$8.99
Fried To Order Funnel Cake With Powder Sugar.
4. Caramel Goodness Funnel Cake$12.99
Fried To Order Funnel Cake With 1 scoop of sweet and salty ice cream,
Bananas &
Hot caramel sauce.
The Sweet Spot (Providence Road) - Providence Road (Kempsville)

5216 Providence Road, Virginia Beach

3. Strawberry Sweets Funnel Cake$12.99
Fried To Order Funnel Cake With 1 scoop of strawberry shortcake ice cream,
Strawberries &
Hot white chocolate sauce.
2. Oreo Fun Funnel Cake$12.99
Fried To Order Funnel Cake With 1 scoop of cookies & cream ice cream,
Crushed oreo’s &
Hot fudge.
1. Funnel Cake$8.99
Fried To Order Funnel Cake With Powder Sugar.
