Funnel cake in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve funnel cake
The Sweet Spot (Atlantic Ave) - Atlantic Ave (Ocean Front)
1718 atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach
|2. Oreo Fun Funnel Cake
|$12.99
Fried To Order Funnel Cake With 1 scoop of cookies & cream ice cream,
Crushed oreo’s &
Hot fudge.
|1. Funnel Cake
|$8.99
Fried To Order Funnel Cake With Powder Sugar.
|4. Caramel Goodness Funnel Cake
|$12.99
Fried To Order Funnel Cake With 1 scoop of sweet and salty ice cream,
Bananas &
Hot caramel sauce.
The Sweet Spot (Providence Road) - Providence Road (Kempsville)
5216 Providence Road, Virginia Beach
|3. Strawberry Sweets Funnel Cake
|$12.99
Fried To Order Funnel Cake With 1 scoop of strawberry shortcake ice cream,
Strawberries &
Hot white chocolate sauce.
