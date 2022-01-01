Garden salad in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve garden salad
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach
|Large House Garden Salad
|$9.99
Arugula and romaine lettuce with
Roma tomatoes, cucumber, green
pepper, sprouts, carrots and red
onions. Topped with housemade
seasoned croutons
|Small House Garden Salad
|$5.99
Arugula and romaine lettuce with
Roma tomatoes, cucumber, green
pepper, sprouts, carrots and red
onions. Topped with housemade
seasoned croutons
FIREBREW Bar & Grill
1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach
|Entrée Garden Salad
|$9.00
(Gluten Free) - Cucumbers, roasted tomatoes, red onions, and red peppers over a blend of romaine lettuce and mixed greens.
|Side Garden Salad
|$5.50
(Gluten Free) - Cucumbers, roasted tomatoes, red onions, and red peppers over a blend of romaine lettuce and mixed greens.
Brothers Pizza
1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach
|Large Garden Salad
|$7.99
|Small Garden Salad
|$4.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach
|Large House Garden Salad
|$7.99
A combination of crispy iceburg & romaine lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and a mixture of shredded red cabbage & carrots.
|Small House Garden Salad
|$4.99
A combination of crispy iceburg & romaine lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and a mixture of shredded red cabbage & carrots.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
|House Garden Salad
|$5.50
Fresh mixed greens topped with garden vegetables
SESSION
2973 Shore Drive suite 104, Virginia Beach
|Side Garden Salad
|$4.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, House Vinaigrette
FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
1033 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Large House Garden Salad
|$9.99
Arugula and romaine lettuce with
Roma tomatoes, cucumber, green
pepper, sprouts, carrots and red
onions. Topped with housemade
seasoned croutons
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky Oyster
2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach
|Large Garden Salad
|$8.99
Fresh garden mix with shredded cheese, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and baked croutons
SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •
1917 South Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Large Garden Salad
|$9.99