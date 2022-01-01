Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve garden salad

The Egg Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.6 (2984 reviews)
Takeout
Large House Garden Salad$9.99
Arugula and romaine lettuce with
Roma tomatoes, cucumber, green
pepper, sprouts, carrots and red
onions. Topped with housemade
seasoned croutons
Small House Garden Salad$5.99
Arugula and romaine lettuce with
Roma tomatoes, cucumber, green
pepper, sprouts, carrots and red
onions. Topped with housemade
seasoned croutons
More about The Egg Bistro
FIREBREW Bar & Grill image

 

FIREBREW Bar & Grill

1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Entrée Garden Salad$9.00
(Gluten Free) - Cucumbers, roasted tomatoes, red onions, and red peppers over a blend of romaine lettuce and mixed greens.
Side Garden Salad$5.50
(Gluten Free) - Cucumbers, roasted tomatoes, red onions, and red peppers over a blend of romaine lettuce and mixed greens.
More about FIREBREW Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Brothers Pizza

1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large Garden Salad$7.99
Small Garden Salad$4.99
More about Brothers Pizza
49bbfd99-d07a-47dd-add4-572427bc82ff image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream

1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)
Takeout
Large House Garden Salad$7.99
A combination of crispy iceburg & romaine lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and a mixture of shredded red cabbage & carrots.
Small House Garden Salad$4.99
A combination of crispy iceburg & romaine lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and a mixture of shredded red cabbage & carrots.
More about Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.2 (1667 reviews)
Takeout
House Garden Salad$5.50
Fresh mixed greens topped with garden vegetables
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
SESSION image

 

SESSION

2973 Shore Drive suite 104, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Garden Salad$4.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot, House Vinaigrette
More about SESSION
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Oyster

2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (1534 reviews)
Takeout
Large Garden Salad$8.99
Fresh garden mix with shredded cheese, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and baked croutons
More about Lucky Oyster
SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN • image

 

SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •

1917 South Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Garden Salad$9.99
More about SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •
Brother's Pizza image

 

Brother's Pizza

401 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Garden Salad$7.99
Small Garden Salad$4.99
More about Brother's Pizza

