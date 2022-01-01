Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve garlic bread

Item pic

 

Brothers Pizza

1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti Marinara w/ Garlic Bread$7.99
Penne Marinara w/ Garlic Bread$7.99
Garlic Cheesy Bread$4.99
More about Brothers Pizza
Item pic

 

Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke

108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Garlic Bread$7.00
A freshly baked parsley swiss and romano boule smeared with garlic spread and sun-dried tomato pesto. Sprinkled with zaatar & olive oil. ADD FETA & MOZZARELLA CHEESE BLEND: $1 EXTRA
More about Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN • image

 

SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •

1917 South Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesy Garlic Bread$4.80
Garlic Bread$4.30
More about SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •
Brother's Pizza image

 

Brother's Pizza

401 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Bread$3.99
Garlic Cheesy Bread$4.99
More about Brother's Pizza
Item pic

 

Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop

1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Garlic Bread$7.00
A freshly baked parsley swiss and romano boule smeared with garlic spread and sun-dried tomato pesto. Sprinkled with zaatar & olive oil. ADD FETA & MOZZARELLA CHEESE BLEND: $1 EXTRA
More about Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop
The Pizza Box image

 

The Pizza Box

2372 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread$3.99
More about The Pizza Box

