Gnocchi in
Virginia Beach
/
Virginia Beach
/
Gnocchi
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve gnocchi
Eurasia
960 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach
No reviews yet
Gnocchi
$15.00
House chorizo, creamed spinach, parmesan, roasted red peppers
More about Eurasia
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Atlantic
3004 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
Avg 4.6
(1635 reviews)
Short Rib Gnocchi
$18.00
More about The Atlantic
